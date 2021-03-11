Foam Flooring Products Market : Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast Till 2027

Growth in health and fitness industry on the coattails of rising health-conscious demographic along with shift toward healthy lifestyle is influencing the demand for foam flooring products in the recent years. The foam flooring products provide more comfort during yoga, stretching, lounging, Pilates, or other low impact activities, thereby gaining increasing demand over rubber flooring. They are light, shock absorbent, affordable, can be easily cleaned, and are available in varying color and styles. These are the key factors driving the foam flooring products market. Emerging trends of home gyms along with rising demand for foam flooring products for exercise rooms, studios, gyms, and even kids’ playrooms is likely to bode well with the growth of foam flooring products market.

Growing construction activities along with rapid urbanization and supportive government policies and plans are expected to boost growth of foam flooring products market in Asia Pacific. Continued focus of manufacturers to provide versatile flooring solutions by offering durability with various design options will possibly open new avenues for growth of the foam flooring products market. In addition, rising number of millennial demographic in health and fitness industry which offers personalized training and unique fitness experiences may enhance the growth prospects of foam flooring products.

Changing Fitness Flooring Trends to Create Demand for Foam Flooring Products

Attributing to the increasing awareness about health among consumers, health and fitness industry has envisaged excellent growth over the past few years. An American non-profit organization conducted a survey in 2016, which stated that over 200,000 fitness centers provided fitness services to more than 160 million consumers across the globe. In the U.S., the number of health club members is likely to surpass 70 million in 2018, which reflects a growth of more than 30% in the past decade. With the growing number of fitness enthusiasts, health club businesses are following the latest trends in the fitness industry to attract more consumers. Using foam flooring in health clubs and gymnasiums is one of the most popular flooring options available in the market as it has been a huge hit in the fitness industry. It is the primary driving force that is triggering the growth of the foam flooring products market.

Fitness coaches and health club owners are shifting to foam flooring products in order to leverage a huge number of benefits they offer in various fitness applications. Foam flooring products such as interlock tiles and yoga mats are among the most extensively used products in fitness applications. As consumers and fitness professionals prefer the comfort and excellent shock absorbing properties that foam flooring provides throughout their exercise routine. In addition, foam flooring mats are cost-effective and easy to clean, which makes them the most preferred choice among fitness enthusiasts. Not just in commercial health clubs, but consumers are using foam flooring products in home gyms as well. Increasing number of commercial health clubs, health club members, and consumers following home workout regimes is complementing the growth of the foam flooring products market.

Benefits of Foam Flooring Over Rubber Flooring to Generate Opportunities for Manufacturers

Owing to its excellent durability and ability to withstand heavy weights, rubber flooring products are one of the popular choices among health club businesses and are used extensively in commercial settings. Although, because virgin rubber is expensive, rubber flooring products cost much more than foam flooring products. Consumers are preferring cost-effective and easy-to-maintain foam flooring products over expensive and thermally unstable rubber flooring products, which is influencing manufacturing strategies of market players in the flooring industry. Also, foam flooring products are used in a wide range of applications such as kids’ playground areas and other industrial applications, which is further complementing the growth of the foam flooring products market.

Owing to the increasing demand for foam flooring products, market players are making use of innovative raw materials to improve physical properties of these products. Market players are also investing in R&D to improve the durability of foam flooring products as well as to make them susceptible to punctures and scratches. For an instance, leading manufacturers in the foam flooring products market are using Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) foam to produce softer yet durable products. In addition, EVA foam is BPA-free and non-toxic, which makes it safe for the use in children’s playroom applications. As EVA foam can absorb noise, this gives it unique properties and ultimately, foam flooring products made of EVA foam can find numerous unique applications across various industrial sectors.

Getting Certifications and Product Innovation to Remain Popular Trends in the Foam Flooring Market

The National Floor Safety Institute (NFSI) states that over 8 million Americans visit emergency rooms due to an accidental fall each year, out of which around 33,000 succumb to death. Increasing risks associated with slips and falls due to defective flooring products are triggering manufacturers in the foam flooring market to product slip-preventive flooring products. Leading manufacturers in the foam flooring products are using unique raw materials with a high degree of slip resistance to produce wet slip-resistant foam floorings and gain a certification from the NFSI. Also, most market players are following environment-friendly practices while performing various manufacturing processes to gain the LEED certification developed by the US Green Building Council. Gaining such various certifications is helping leading manufacturers to offer foam flooring products with integrity. It can ultimately help them to gain a competitive edge in the foam flooring products market in the upcoming years.

