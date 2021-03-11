Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2028

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Introduction

Semiconductor etch equipment are used to remove layers from the silicon wafer surface through application of various chemicals. The demand for semiconductor etch equipment is increasing significantly as a result of continuously increasing precision requirement of semiconductor devices. As manufacturing trend towards low volume diversified production will continue to advance, semiconductor etch equipment suppliers will witness consistent demand from buyers looking to maintain optimum processing conditions in response to variations in equipment and products. These circumstances, coupled with growing demand for electronic products, the number of new orders for semiconductor etch equipment manufacturing side will gain traction. The next generation high-precision semiconductor etch equipment fitted with the active process control system are anticipated to become standard feature in the production lines, thus contributing to stable market growth of semiconductor etch equipment. In an effort for improving the basic performance of semiconductor etch equipment, the manufacturers will further expand the application areas of semiconductor etch equipment striving to meet the demands of the end use customers.

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global semiconductor demand and fabrication of wafers have registered attractive growth over the recent past, which is expected to enhance the spending on semiconductor etch equipment. The demand for semiconductor etch equipment from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) involved in the manufacturing of semiconductor products is expected to register continuous growth to cater the growing technological advancements in the end-use devices. The momentum of the internet of things and the growing numbers of Internet of Things (IoT) projects will force semiconductor industry to invest in semiconductor etch equipment to support the growing demand for intelligent products. The semiconductor etch equipment market is expected to be driven by existing and new sensors as connected system will require the integration of many sensors, which will support quantum growth in the semiconductor etch equipment demand for fulfilling the demand for semiconductors. China is expected to play a key role in the global semiconductor etch equipment market over the coming years currently shifting away from major consumers of semiconductors towards being major supplier of the chips in the global supply chain. One of the major challenge among companies is to offer semiconductor etch equipment for different needs of industry verticals as each have different strategies and customer requirements. However, market players are focusing on new product development of Semiconductor Etch Equipment for wafer fabrication.

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into:

  • Dry Etching Equipment
  • Wet Etching Equipment

On the basis of Etching Film Type, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into:

  • Conductor Etching
  • Dielectric Etching
  • Polysilicon Etching

On the basis of Application, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into:

  • Logic and Memory
  • Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)
  • Power Device
  • Radio-frequency identification (RFID)
  • Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to witness significant growth in the global semiconductor etch equipment market owing to growing demand for semiconductors for data storage devices, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. The Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to the key regional markets for the suppliers of semiconductor etch equipment due to the flourishing electronics industry, particularly in China and Southeast Asian countries. Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to be high growth markets for semiconductor etch equipment with the rising overall demand for consumer electronics in the regions.

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global semiconductor etch equipment market include:

  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
  • Applied Materials, Inc.
  • Lam Research
  • Suzhou Delphi Laser Co. Ltd.
  • EV Group
  • DISCO Corporation
  • Plasma-Therm, LLC
  • Tokyo Electron Ltd.
  • Advanced Dicing Technologies
  • Panasonic Corporation

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Market Segments
  • Demand & Supply Trends
  • Current Issues and Challenges
  • Companies and Competitor Landscape
  • Value Chain
  • Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

 

