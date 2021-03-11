E-paper displays Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Advancements in technology have led to the development of various digital display devices. Increase in the demand for consumer electronics has further driven the development of digital technologies to make the lives of users more simple and flexible. Among these developments is e-paper display, which is also known as electronic paper display. E-paper displays are display devices that mimic the appearance of a normal ink paper. They reflect light just like paper. E-paper displays provide a platform on which versatile projects can be implemented. E-paper displays are also highly flexible, shatter-proof and lightweight, which has resulted in the high adoption of these displays in the market. The ambient light generated from the environment gets reflected from the surface of the e-paper displays back to the reader’s eyes. Through this feature, the text from traditional ink papers is displayed on e-paper displays.

Vendors in the e-paper display market are focusing on providing full-colour ability to users. They are also focusing on developing newer technologies and applications that are compatible with the frame rate of e-paper displays. The widespread adoption of e-paper displays by the education sector and electronic signage are among the key trends in the market.

E-paper displays Market: Drivers and Restraints

E-paper displays provide high visibility and require very low power to do so. Moreover, these displays provide users paper-like readability, thereby it has been used across various applications including phones, accessories and digital signs. These are some of the factors driving the e-paper displays market. Moreover, e-paper displays are bi-stable, which means the display operates even when there is no power supply. This is another factor driving the e-paper displays market.

However, e-paper displays have a low rate as compared to other electronic displays. Due to this, this restricts the implementation of interactive applications by vendors since they require a high frame rate to operate e-paper displays. These are some of the factors restricting the growth of e-paper displays market. Moreover, after refreshing the screen, a shadow might be visible at some parts of the screen, thereby generating a ghosting effect in e-paper displays. This is another factor hampering the adoption of e-paper displays in the market.

E-paper displays Market: Segmentation

The e-paper displays market can be categorized on the basis of the type of electronic ink and end-users. Based on the type of electronic ink, the market is categorized into two pigment ink systems that generate a display only in black & white colour and three-pigment ink systems that generate a display in three colours that include red, black & white. The Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP) in e-paper displays is a multi-pigment ink system that includes eight primary colours and generates a multi-colour display in e-paper displays.

The section e-paper displays market analysis by application categorizes the e-paper displays market on the basis of various areas where e-paper displays find applications. E-paper displays are widely used in reading & writing applications and include some of the most popularly used e-paper displays, which include Barns & Nobel Nook and Amazon Kindle.

Segmentation of the e-paper displays market based on type of electronic ink:

Two Pigment Ink System

Three Pigment Ink System

Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP)

Segmentation of the e-paper displays market based on application:

Reading and Writing

Mobile & Wearable

Electronic Shelf Label

Industrial & Packaging

Life Style

Signage

Architecture

Others

E-paper Displays Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the e-paper displays market are E Ink Holdings Inc.; Pervasive Displays, Inc.; Kent Displays Inc.; Plastic Logic GmbH; LG Display; Smartkem Limited; Flextronics; Sony Corporation; Delta Electronics, Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the e-paper displays market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. China is expected to be a significant market for e-paper displays as a majority of the vendors of e-paper displays, such as E Ink Holdings Inc. and Pervasive Displays, Inc., are based in the country. The electronic display market in developing regions, such as Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterised by the adoption of advanced technology such as an electronic display in various electronic paper signage sectors that include e-paper displays. Increase in disposable income in countries in the regions mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of e-paper displays in these regions in the near future.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global E-paper displays Market Segments

Global E-paper displays Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global E-paper displays Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for E-paper displays Market

Global E-paper displays Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in E-paper displays Market

E-paper displays Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global E-paper displays Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global E-paper displays Market includes

North America E-paper displays Market US Canada

Latin America E-paper displays Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe E-paper displays Market Germany France u.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe E-paper displays Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and Other APAC E-paper displays Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan E-paper displays Market

China E-paper displays Market

The Middle East and Africa E-paper displays Market GCC Countries North Africa Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

