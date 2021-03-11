Mining Pipes Market Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving 2018–2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Mining Pipes Market: Introduction

Pipes which are used by miners for different applications in mining industry are known as mining pipes. Pipes made from high density polypropylene (HDPE) are the widely used mining pipes. In early days mining pipes were made from metals, but due to the problems such as corrosion mining, industries shifted towards the use of mining pipes made from HDPE, glass reinforced plastic or alloys such as steel. Use of HDPE and fiberglass reinforced plastic mining pipes have reduced the corrosion problem by significant level due to which companies were saved from the loss caused by corrosion breakdown. Generally mining pipes are used in vertically downward direction for underground mining purposes. Mining pipes are widely used for the removal of ore and slurry as well as for water transportation. The properties such as strength, high chemical resistance, easy installation, corrosion resistance & durability make mining pipes economical for long term applications. Another important property which is required by mining pipes is the resistance towards the drastic environmental changes or climatic changes.

Mining Pipes Market: Dynamics

Most of the industries are dependent on the mining sector for their raw materials which generally are minerals or metals. Growing industrialization across the world especially in the developing economies is driving the growth of mining industry which in turn has led to the rise of mining pipes market. Coal is still one of the important sources of energy or widely used fuel for the generation of electricity in thermal power stations. So, the increase in the mining of the coal will boost the mining pipes industry. Rapidly growing industrialization in future will lead to increase in the consumption of the metals, minerals or other natural resources, which will lead miners to start new mining projects or plants in the new untapped regions to satisfy the increasing demand from various industries. Development of new mining projects or plants will boost the mining pipes market. Generally, HDPE pipes are widely used in the mining industry due its low cost, high strength, corrosion resistance and high durability as compared to the other pipes, which is causing negative impact for the mining pipes manufactured from other materials. The high durability might slow down the mining pipes market in the future.

Mining pipes Market: Segmentation

The global mining pipes market can be segmented on the basis of its material type and its applications.

The global mining pipes market is segmented on the basis of its material type:

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

Fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP)

Stainless Steel

The global mining pipes market can be segmented on the basis of its different applications in mining industry:

Water transportation

Process Slurry

Solution mining

Process water

Dust suppression

Heap leaching

Pit dewatering

Mine dewatering

Tailings transportation

Others

Mining pipes Market: Regional Outlook

The regions of Africa are very rich in terms of natural resources reserves and there are several countries in Africa which have untapped natural resource reserves. Hence, there is a significant presence of mining industry in Africa, especially in the countries like South Africa, which makes Africa a prominent market for mining pipes. Asia Pacific is also rich in terms of natural resources due to the mineral rich countries like China, Australia, and India etc. Due to the significant presence of mining industry in the Asia Pacific region, it is a promising market for mining pipes. Mining industries also have strong foothold in the regions such as North America and Latin America, due to which these regions can be considered as a potential market for mining pipes. As compared to others, Western Europe has low amount of natural resources but Eastern Europe is rich in terms of natural resources especially due to countries like Russia, which makes it a good market for mining pipes.

Mining pipes Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the global mining pipes market are:

Pexgol

RARE

DOVE Mining

Sinvac Mining & Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Robor

E.S Co.

Pipefusion Services Inc.

PIPA

ESSER-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG

International Pipe

“The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint



