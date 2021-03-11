Mining Vehicle Attachments Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Mining Vehicle Attachments: Introduction

Mining vehicle attachments are specialized equipment attached to mining vehicles for various purposes, ranging from rock crushing, drilling and pulverizing to excavation. Mining vehicle attachments are a product of innovation, which provide a versatile range of functions while also offering great flexibility and durability. Mining activities often pose challenges in the form of confined spaces and remote locations where the use of traditional mining equipment is not feasible. Mining vehicle attachments can be customized, designed and installed as per required needs, and with the rise in mining activities and innovations, the mining vehicle attachments market is slated to register prominent growth in the coming years.

Mining Vehicle Attachments: Dynamics

With mining activities gaining pace across the globe, the mining vehicle attachments market is slated to witness significant growth in the coming years. Metals, ores and minerals extracted through mining activities find a wide range of applications in industries such as construction, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing, communication and utilities. Therefore, mining activities are witnessing a steady rise with the dependence of various high-tech industries on rare earth metals such as iron and copper. Though the sales of mining equipment and mining vehicle attachments witnessed a decline during the initial years of this decade, the global market has been observing significant growth in mining activities, driven by the demand for mineable metals and commodities, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The ever-growing demand for energy is driving the need for coal mining and the mining for atomic fuel and other minor minerals has also been steadily increasing across the globe. These factors are pegged to collectively drive the growth of the global mining vehicle attachments market.

With rising inflation and the high cost of raw material procurement, curbing the increasing cost of manufacturing mining vehicle attachments will prove to be a challenge. Despite this, the growth of mining activities is expected to drive the mining vehicle attachments market during the forecast period.

Mining Vehicle Attachments Market: Segmentation

On the basis of industry, the global mining vehicle attachments has been segmented as:

Coal mining

Metal mining

Mineral mining

On the basis of application, the global mining vehicle attachments has been segmented as:

Underground mining vehicle attachments

Surface mining vehicle attachments

On the basis of type, the global mining vehicle attachments has been segmented as:

Rock drills

Crushers

Others

Mining Vehicle Attachments: Regional Overview

The mining sector is one of the main drivers of economic growth in Venezuela, Chile and other Latin American countries. Hence, the Latin America region is expected to register the highest growth for mining vehicle attachments during the forecast period. Developing countries in Asia-Pacific such as China and India as well as Australia are witnessing a rise in mining activities with increasing demand for metal mining and coal mining projects. These factors will drive the growth of mining vehicle attachments in these region. With the rising demand for mining of metals such as lead, copper, nickel and zinc in the region, the mining vehicle attachments market in Asia Pacific will hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Growth in the number of iron ore mining projects in Russia and Africa will in turn drive the demand for mining equipment and mining vehicle attachments. The Middle East will register the least growth in the mining vehicle attachments market during the forecast period as there are no major mining ores present in the region; however, the construction sector, which is experiencing strong growth driven by innovative infrastructure projects, is expected to create significant demand for mining vehicle attachments. Europe is also slated to witness slow growth in the mining vehicle attachments market during the forecast period, while North America is estimated to exhibit low to moderate growth.

Global Mining Vehicle Attachments: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global mining vehicle attachments identified across the value chain include:

AB Volvo

Atlas Copco UK Holdings Ltd

Caterpillar, Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

JLG Industries, Inc.

John Dheere

Kleemann GmbH

Liebherr-International AG

Brief Approach to Research

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

