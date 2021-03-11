6 Major AI Use Cases In IT Operations

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — When Woolworths, Australia’s biggest supermarket chain, suffered a nationwide IT outage, the company was forced to shut checkouts, have shoppers leave their groceries and close stores. The 30-minute outage resulted in millions of dollars of lost revenue for the company.

Similarly when the German unit of British-based telecommunications company – Vodafone, faced a 3-hour outage due to failure of control systems, more than 100,000 users got cut off.

The fact of the matter is that IT teams today need to constantly analyze an unprecedented amount of data and use multiple tools that monitor data. This is resulting in extended delays to identify and solve issues.

Moreover, a single outage can trigger thousands of alerts, logs, and events. In a complex IT infrastructure consisting of several siloed apps and databases, and characterized by an ever-increasing number of IT services and servers, heavy reliance on manual processes to identify the root cause of the problem can severely hamper the functioning of business operations.

In addition, ITOps teams usually work in disconnected silos, making it even more difficult to ensure the most urgent incident at any particular time is prioritized and addressed.

That’s where businesses are turning to AIOps to resolve high impact IT operations problems. Gartner coined the term AIOps in 2016, defining it as

software systems that combine big data and artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning functionality to enhance and partially replace a broad range of IT operations processes and tasks, including availability and performance monitoring, event correlation and analysis, IT service management and automation.

AIOps leverages machine learning, big data, and analytics to accomplish the following –