Carrier Screening Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

Carrier screening Market: Introduction

Increasing awareness about the increasing transfer of genetic diseases is being witnessed in the healthcare industry, amongst end-users. In response to this, end-users have become more cautious, with an intention of detecting and preventing these diseases at its early stage. Owing to these factors, an increased adoption of and demand for carrier screening/carrier testing is witnessed in the market.

Carrier screening is a testing process which enables an end-user to know if he/she is carrying a gene for any genetic disorder. Carrier screening is most widely practiced before/during pregnancy for avoiding the risk of transferring the disease to the new born. It is recommended to both the parents to perform carrier screening, as the probability of transferring the genetic disorder increases if both the parents are carriers.

One of the recent trend witnessed in the global carrier screening market is the adoption of carrier screening before pregnancy, owing to the increasing awareness about the ill effects related with the transfer of genetic diseases.

Carrier screening market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years, in terms of value. With the increasing volume of patients with genetic diseases, a higher adoption of carrier screening and testing is expected during the forecast period.

Carrier screening Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing awareness amongst the end-users for the early detection and prevention of diseases is witnessed to be one of the key factor driving the adoption of carrier screening. Besides this, increasing application of screening tests before or during pregnancy for prevention against genetic disorders is also a trend witnessed in the market governing the adoption of carrier screening in the healthcare sector. Carrier screening enables an end-user to know the probability of carrying and dealing with any of the following diseases: cystic fibrosis, tay-sachs, gaucher disease, sickle cell disease, spinal muscular atrophy, and other autosomal recessive genetic disorders. Thus, the extra health security offered by carrier screening against genetic diseases is also expected to be a driver for the global carrier screening market.

The higher population of Asia Pacific (including China and Japan) increases the probability of population carrying genetic diseases. Thus, carrier screening solution providers are recommended to cater to the respective region, by increasing awareness amongst the end-users owing to the high growth opportunities lying in the region, with an intention of expanding their business.

However, presence of lack of resources for the implementation of carrier screening, in addition to the lack of awareness about the same, in some of the developing and under developed countries, hinders the growth of the global carrier screening market, in terms of value.

Carrier screening Market: Segmentation

Global Carrier screening market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application area, and region.

Segmentation for Carrier screening market by type:

On the basis of product type, the carrier screening market can be segmented as:

Molecular carrier screening

Biochemical carrier screening

Segmentation for Carrier screening market by application area:

On the basis of application area, the carrier screening market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Carrier screening Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Carrier screening market are Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holding Ag, Illumina Inc., Cepheid (Danaher Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Luminex, Myriad Genetics, Andme Inc. and a few others.

The top players in the global carrier screening market are focusing on retaining their position by launching new advanced techniques to undergo carrier screening, partnering with various solution providers across various countries for strengthening their position in the respective region etc.

