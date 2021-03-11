Automotive PTC Heater Market:-Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast till 2026

Global Automotive PTC Heater Market – Overview

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems play a significant role in the passenger’s comfort in any vehicles. The efficiency of today’s internal combustion engines has increased significantly, dissipating lesser heat to the cooling system of the internal combustion engine. Such engines with little amount of excess heat are not able heat up the passenger cabin significantly in cold days. As the conventional heating system utilizes the heat left after the passing through the cooling systems of the IC engine, the conventional heating systems heat up the cabin slowly.

In order to attain desired cabin temperature in shorter interval of time, some auxiliary is always required. Automotive Positive thermal coefficient heaters are also known as Automotive PTC heaters and are used in many vehicles as an auxiliary heating device. As there is no engine heat available in electric vehicles, which could enforce the requirement of automotive PTC heater in EVs. Focusing on passengers comfort, the automotive manufacturers are trying different methods to improve the HVAC system of both electric and gasoline vehicles, which is anticipated to auger well in global automotive PTC heater market.

Global Automotive PTC Heater Market – Market Dynamics

The pace at which new technological integration advancements are affecting the automotive industry, it has become important for automakers to speed up and expand their R&D endeavors. More automakers including automotive PTC heater manufacturers are moving their research & development practices away from their headquarters. Asia remains the favorable destination for new research & development facilities, representing a uniform shift in the industry’s center of influence for the automotive PTC heater manufacturers.

It is expected that the focus on research & development will increase in the foreseeable future as automakers and automotive PTC heater manufacturers look to match the scale of their Silicon Valley rivals. Automotive PTC heater manufacturers will also be focusing on gaining brownie points by portraying the use of Automotive PTC heater in vehicles as a unique selling point. Growing preference of consumer over luxury vehicles that offers high performance is gaining popularity. Increasing demand for electric and hybrid automobiles is expected to strengthen market growth avenues for automotive PTC heater in the global market. Thereby, remarkable prospects in the production of automotive PTC heater is foreseen for market players during the forecast period.

Global Automotive PTC Heater Market – Regional Analysis

The global Automotive PTC Heater market is split into seven geographical regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia which includes India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia, Middle East & Africa, East Asia, which further includes China, Japan and South Korea. The automotive PTC heater market for Oceania incorporates Australia & New Zealand.

Collectively, Europe and North America dominates the global automotive PTC Heater market. Japan market for Automotive PTC Heater is also projected to show significant growth, especially in the luxury segment. The increasing inclination towards electric cars in MEA countries of GCC are expected to increase the demand for automotive PTC heater during the forecast period. South Asia including India, china & South Korea can be foreseen as an emerging market for Automotive PTC Heater owing to positive outlook of automotive industry.

