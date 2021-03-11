Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Market: Market Overview

An increasing number of attacks has made increasing security measures a top priority for many organizations, which is contributing to the facial recognition access control solution market across the globe. As organizations are increasing their focus on secure authentication methods for user access, e-Commerce, and other safety applications, the demand for facial recognition access control solutions is growing rapidly. The increasing dependency on digital technologies and automation is further driving the growth of the facial recognition access control solution market. Moreover, the continuous demand for enhanced security and identification systems has led to the increasing adoption of facial recognition access control solutions. Furthermore, as businesses strive to implement the right mix of technologies and policies for security and reliability, the demand for facial recognition access control solutions is expected to grow rapidly, which further drives the growth of the facial recognition access control solution market.

A facial recognition access control solution serves as a bundle of a highly secure identification and personal verification solution for encountering security breaches and transaction frauds. The widespread deployment of facial recognition access control solutions and technologies for information and physical access security is fuelling the growth of the facial recognition access control solution market. In addition, with the exponential increase in the number of users switching to mobile banking, various organizations are adopting facial recognition access control solutions as security measures. Due to these factors, the demand for facial recognition access control solutions is expected to increase rapidly in the near future.

Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Market: Drivers and Challenges

The meteoric rise in the demand for smartphones and tablets is one of the primary factors fuelling the growth of facial recognition access control solution market. Also, the rise in demand for facial recognition access control solutions for identification and verification applications in BFSI (banking, financial services, & insurance), government, retail, and healthcare industries is creating potential growth opportunities for the facial recognition access control solution market. The primary application of a facial recognition access control solution is to provide accessibility to an authorized individual into a premises. Owing to this enhanced security and identification feature of a facial recognition access control solution, the governments of various countries are taking initiatives for promoting the adoption of such a facial recognition access control solution.

Apart from this, increasing applications of facial recognition access control solutions on smartphones is creating potential growth opportunities for the facial recognition access control solution market. Furthermore, the rising trend of device-embedded facial recognition access control solutions and growing preference for automated identity authentication solutions are some of the major factors driving the growth of the facial recognition access control solution market.

However, issues such as lack of infrastructural development for the implementation and adoption of facial recognition systems, at various regions, acts as a restraining factor for the facial recognition access control solution market. Moreover, the high deployment cost of a facial recognition access control solution is one of the major factors due to which various small and medium organizations are not adopting facial recognition access control solutions, and this is one of the major challenges for the growth of the facial recognition access control solution market.

Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the facial recognition access control solution market on the basis of technology:

3D Facial Recognition

2D Facial Recognition

Thermal Face Recognition

Segmentation of the facial recognition access control solution market on the basis of component:

Software

Hardware

Services

Segmentation of the Facial recognition access control solution market on the basis of end user:

Government

Automotive & Transportation

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Retail

Hospitality

Others

Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global facial recognition access control solution market are NEC Corporation, Idemia, Gemalto NV, Ayonix Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Aware, INC., Daon, Inc., Neurotechnology, Herta Security, Keylemon SA, and other facial recognition access control solution providers.

Facial Recognition Access Control Solution Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to dominate the facial recognition access control solution market, due to the presence of various facial recognition access control solution providers and high adoption of facial recognition access control solutions in various industries. Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to create potential growth opportunities for the facial recognition access control solution market, owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets in the region. In addition to this, the unorganized market for facial recognition access control solutions in China, Japan, and India is creating a competitive environment for global facial recognition access control solution providers. Moreover, the demand for facial recognition access control solutions has risen dramatically in the past few years in the Middle East & Africa and Latin American regions, due to the rise in digital technologies and growth in the smartphone and tablet market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Value Chain of the Market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation of the market

Recent industry trends and developments in the market

Competitive landscape of the market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

