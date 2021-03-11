Hybrid Flash Storage Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2028

Hybrid Flash Storage Market: Overview

The hybrid flash storage market has undergone significant maturation in last few years due to the transformation of the enterprise computing environment owing to the emergence of hyperscale cloud service providers. The rapid development of a wide range of storage and memory innovations is expected to drive the hybrid flash storage market. High investments on enterprise storage systems is fuelling the growth of the hybrid flash storage market. Furthermore, a general shift to server-based storage and the rapid expansion of public cloud data centres are also among factors driving the demand for hybrid flash storage products.

Hybrid flash storage systems are solid-state storage systems that contain a mix of flash memory drives and hard disk drives. The significant advantages of hybrid flash storage over hard disk drives in terms of speed and power are resulting in high demand for hybrid flash storage systems. Moreover, advancements in 3D NAND chips and the subsequent NAND chips architecture, coupled with the flash-based solid-state disks, are among major factors fuelling the growth of the hybrid flash storage market. Hybrid flash storage is becoming increasingly integral for helping data centre operators as well as storage vendors by providing next generation storage solutions.

Hybrid Flash Storage Market: Drivers and Challenges

Rapid digital transformation is a primary factor fuelling the growth of the hybrid flash storage market. Moreover, the rapid growth of Big Data and the rising need for high-storage devices is creating potential growth opportunities for the hybrid flash storage market. In addition, the demand for public cloud resources as well as rapid developments in enterprise storage systems are among factors responsible for the high demand for hybrid flash storage.

Apart from these factors, a reduction in the spending on traditional external arrays and high spending on hybrid flash storage are some of the major factors expected to drive the hybrid flash storage market during the forecast period. Moreover, the generation of large amounts of enterprise data and continuous innovation in storage technologies is fuelling the growth of the hybrid flash storage market.

However, issues such as lack of infrastructural development for the implementation & the adoption of hybrid flash storage at various regions acts as a restraining factor for the hybrid flash storage market. Moreover, the high deployment cost of hybrid flash storage is one of the major factors due to which various small and medium enterprises are not adopting hybrid flash storage, which is another factor hampering the growth of the hybrid flash storage market.

Hybrid Flash Storage Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the hybrid flash storage market on the basis of end user: 

  • Enterprises
    • Small and Medium Enterprises
    • Large Enterprises
  • Government
  • Cloud Service Provider
  • Data Centre Service Provider
  • Telecommunication Service Providers

Hybrid Flash Storage Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global hybrid flash storage market are IBM Corporation; Dell EMC; Hewlett Packard Enterprises; Pure Storage; NetApp, Inc.; Hitachi Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Kaminario; Tegile Systems and Tintri.

Hybrid Flash Storage Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to dominate the hybrid flash storage market due to the presence of various hybrid flash storage providers and the high adoption of hybrid flash storage by various large enterprises in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to create potential growth opportunities for the hybrid flash storage market owing to rapid digitalisation in storage technologies and the presence of various cloud service providers in the region. Moreover, the hybrid flash storage market in the countries of Asia pacific, such as India, China and Japan, is expected gain high growth rates during the forecast period owing to the rapid development of enterprise storage systems. Moreover, the demand for hybrid flash storage has risen dramatically in the past few years in the Middle East & Africa and Latin American regions due to rise in digital technologies, which is boosting the rising need for hybrid flash storage.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017
  • Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
  • Value Chain of the Market
  • Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies Involved
  • Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the market includes the development of the Hybrid flash storage market in the following regions:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Chile
    • Peru
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
    • U.K.
    • BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
    • NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)
    • Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • APEJ
    • Greater China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • ASEAN Countries
    • Rest of APEJ
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • Iran
    • Israel
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics of the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation of Hybrid flash storage market
  • Recent industry trends and developments in Hybrid flash storage market
  • Competitive landscape of Hybrid flash storage market
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

 

