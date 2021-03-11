Subcutaneous Injection Ports Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2031 | Medtronic MiniMed Inc., Applied Medical Technology Ltd

Subcutaneous injection ports have witnessed significant momentum, owing to their key benefits such as reducing the number of needle sticks required in blood samples, nutrition, fluids, and medication. Subcutaneous injection ports have also witnessed increased acceptance among healthcare professionals as they ebb the irritation in blood vessels caused by some medicines.

With long-term risk being relatively lower in use of subcutaneous injection ports as compared to other venous catheters, along with lower requirement for maintenance and care has been driving demand for subcutaneous injection ports. Healthcare professionals have been focusing on the evaluation of an entirely implanted system that comprises subcutaneous injection port attached to silicone elastomer-based central venous catheter.

Subcutaneous injection ports have also been deemed successful, devoid of flushing between uses, irreversible catheter occlusion, and system-related infections. The subcutaneous injection ports are likely to replace central venous catheters, based on both maintenance requirement between uses and patient acceptance. However, risks involved with surgery and anesthesia during insertion that include blood clots, nerve injury, and puncture of blood vessel continue to remain a key challenge to be addressed in use of subcutaneous injection ports.

Key medical device manufacturers are focusing on the development of discreet subcutaneous injection ports, which feature an inserter for patients using syringes or pens for administering multiple injections daily. Such discreet subcutaneous injection ports are likely to be suitable for both adult as well as pediatric use, thereby gaining market acceptance and driving growth of the subcutaneous injection ports market.

Subcutaneous injection is considered a standard method for the delivery of medication into a patient’s body. To facilitate subcutaneous injection, subcutaneous injection ports are used. Subcutaneous injection ports are sterile medication delivery device. Subcutaneous injection ports consists of a silicone injection membrane on a hard base. Through subcutaneous injection port physician prescribed medications can be directly injected into the subcutaneous tissue using a standard needle and syringe, an injection pen, or other manual injection device. Subcutaneous injection port is a device that cannot be used with an injection pump. Furthermore, subcutaneous injection ports are also used for multiple subcutaneous injections for a period of up to 72 hours. Subcutaneous injection port avoids the repeated needle punctures of the skin. This device is widely used for patients who require prolonged central venous access.

A subcutaneous injection port is generally a disposable device usually inserted into the skin for a period of up to 5 days. Insulin is injected through a syringe into subcutaneous injection port. Medicines are directly injected through the resealable septum at the top of the device. The needle of the syringe is placed above the surface of the skin whereas the medication is delivered through the soft cannula. A subcutaneous injection port consists of a build in inserter, which give users a virtually painless application. A subcutaneous injection port is usually used with an intrathecal or epidural catheter. Subcutaneous injection ports have low infection rate, but require suitable expertise for their insertion.

The global subcutaneous injection ports market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cancer and diabetes across the globe. Increasing investment of manufacturers in the development of subcutaneous injection port is further driving the growth of the global subcutaneous injection ports market. Furthermore, over the past decade, more patient-friendly devices have enhanced the demand for subcutaneous injection ports. However, lack of focus on health expenditure, declining reimbursements and others factors are the hindrance of the global subcutaneous injection ports market.

The global market for subcutaneous injection port is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on Product Type, the global subcutaneous injection ports market is segmented into: I-Port Insuflon

Based on End User, the global subcutaneous injection ports market is segmented into: Hospitals Clinics Home Care Settings



On the basis of geography, the global subcutaneous injection ports market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global subcutaneous injection ports market due to the availability of advanced technologies. Europe is expected to hold the second large market share in the global subcutaneous injection ports market. Asia Pacific is also one of the fast-growing regions in the global subcutaneous injection ports market due to high incidence of diabetes in low-income countries. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to show slow growth in the global subcutaneous injection ports market due to delayed introduction of the product in these regions.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global subcutaneous injection ports market are Medtronic MiniMed, Inc., Applied Medical Technology Ltd, Unomedical a/s and others.

