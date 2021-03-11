Connected Distribution Center Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Connected Distribution Center Market: Overview

The pace of transformation in modern commerce is placing tremendous pressure on fulfillment operations. To fulfill large orders on time, products in distribution centers need to be processed and picked on time. In line with this, companies are focusing on adopting intelligent technologies in distributions centers across the globe. With the rise in the growth of e-commerce, there has been a rise in the installation of advanced technologies in distribution centers to maximize productivity by offering flexibility in operations by streamlining workflows, operations and processes on a unified platform. Connected distribution centers integrate machine-level sensors, smart controllers and connected devices and gather data from inputs to deliver vital information on asset condition and facility performance in real-time. The connected distribution center helps enterprises in digital transformation that is essential to increase consistency, improve utilization and maximize productivity in the upcoming future. Also, the distribution centers are offering advanced voice enabled technology in order to create an efficient warehouse environment and deliver quickly to customers.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1857

Connected distribution centers are integrated with advanced sensors and automation technologies, which help companies increase reliability, maximize productivity and improve utilization. Also, the integration of voice technology in connected distribution centers will enable workers to listen to instructions and give a response and also help in simplifying user interface, reducing training times, increasing safety and enhancing productivity. The integration of voice picking technology in connected distribution centers will assist workers in locating and picking inventory from shelves easily. These factors are creating significant growth opportunities for the connected distribution center market.

Global Connected Distribution Center Market: Dynamics

The shift from voice picking to vision picking operations using augmented reality and intelligent sensors in distribution centers is the primary factor boosting the growth of the connected distribution center market.

One of the factors restraining the growth of the connected distribution center market is the high cost associated with the installation of connected technologies across distribution centers. The increase in the adoption of connected distribution center technologies across E-commerce and food & beverages industries is the latest trend in the connected distribution center market.

Click here to get a Full TOC of the Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1857

Global Connected Distribution Center Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The connected distribution center market can be segmented on the basis of technology, end use industry and region.

Segmentation of the connected distribution center market on the basis of technology:

Internet of Things (IoT)

Augmented reality

Predictive Analytics

Others

Segmentation of the connected distribution center market on the basis of end use industry:

Retail & E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Connected Distribution Center Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global connected distribution center market include Honeywell Intelligrated, Invata Intralogistics Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Knapp Logistics Automation Inc., Swisslog, Ehrhardt + Partner Group and Conveyco Technologies, Inc.

Pre Book of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1857/S

Global Connected Distribution Center Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the connected distribution center market, followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. The connected distribution center market in North America is expected to witness higher growth due to the presence of prominent technology vendors in the U.S. The rise in the usage of connected technologies such as vision picking using AR and intelligent sensors in distribution center is expected to boost the connected distribution center market in North America. Also, vendors in Western Europe are focusing on the adoption of connected distribution center technologies in retail and food & beverage industries and thus, creating potential growth opportunities. Also, the adoption of connected distribution center networks in consumer electronic industries is expected to rise in Asia Pacific. Latin America & MEA are also projected to contribute significant shares to the global connected distribution center market over the forecast period.

For instance, in April 2018, Honeywell Intelligrated launched a software platform to power connected distribution centers and support the rising demand for connected technologies in the E-commerce sector. Honeywell offered the momentum warehouse execution system to streamline and simplify complex e-commerce operations by providing real-time visibility through this software platform.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Global Connected Distribution Center Market Segments

Global Connected Distribution Center Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Connected Distribution Center Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Connected Distribution Center Market

Global Connected Distribution Center Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Connected Distribution Center Market

Connected Distribution Center Technology

Value Chain of Connected Distribution Center

Global Connected Distribution Center Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of the global connected distribution center market includes,

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com