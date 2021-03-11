Ticket Admission Systems Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2018-2028

Ticket Admission Systems Market: Introduction

Continuous improvements in infrastructure and advancements in automation facilities are the main factors driving the global ticket admission systems market. The ticket admission systems market is witnessing traction due to its growing usage in multiple interface applications. Ticket admission systems can read multiple configurations, such as radio frequency identification (RFID) and cross section of the barcode. They enhance industry utility. RFID chips installed in cards, tickets or wristbands are used for security, identification, payment and statistical tracking purposes. Ticket admission systems track the number of tickets purchased in real time. Vendors prefer RFID cards for ticket admission systems since RFID is touch to forge and thus, reduces fraud. Another advantage of ticket admission systems is the use of RFID technology in. RFID tags are easy to read and do not require direct contact with the scanner or reader. Ticket admission systems speed up access at terminals. Ticket admission systems also reduce the manpower required at terminals by automating the security process. Ticket admission systems use RFID readers which use advanced technologies, such as HID and Mifare. HID and Mifare are the contactless technologies used for cashless purchase access control and ticket events. Admission ticket systems are cryptically protected.

Ticket admission systems witness wide applications. Major applications of ticket admission systems include turnstiles and revolving doors, door access control, locker access control, car parking payment access systems, port ACC access control, etc. Turnstile and revolving doors use non-contact RFID systems and are mostly used in high traffic areas, such as airports, banks, sports and concert venues and others. Ticket admission systems (door access control) allow only a specific person to enter based on the protocols entered in the card. Ticket admission systems (locker access control) provide additional security and also monitor the lockers. Ticket admission systems (car parking payment access system) comes different types and are capable of calculating toll, tax, parking time charges and others. Advanced ticket admission systems have multiple types of automated points of access.

Several developments in ticket admission systems with reference to technology, steady growth of the market and recent developments & innovations are among the factors expected to drive the global ticket admission systems market during the forecast period.

Ticket Admission Systems Market: Drivers and challenges

Continuous developments in ticket admission systems and shift towards automated buildings is driving the global ticket admission systems market. Features, such as reduced manpower, reduced cost, time efficiency, high security, fast ticket validation, real-time tracking, restricted entry on exit points and use of advanced technologies, such as RFID and barcodes, are increasing the adoption of ticket admission systems and also significantly contributing to the growth of global ticket admission systems market. Continuous advancements in infrastructure and public sector, such as railway stations and airport developments, are having a positive impact on the growth of global ticket admission systems market during the forecast period.

The threat of data hacking, ticket admission systems failure during rush hours and card forging are some of the major challenges hindering the growth of the market. However, vendors are continuously focused on the development of advanced ticket admission systems to overcome the above mentioned challenges.

Ticket Admission Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on the application:

The ticket admission systems market is segmented based on the type of application into turnstile or revolving door, car parking payment access system, locker access, door access, port ACC access and others.

Segmentation based on the component:

The ticket admission systems market is segmented based on the type of component into hardware, software and services. Software segment can further be segmented into on-premise and cloud based.

Segmentation based on the end-user:

The ticket admission systems market is segmented based on end user into airports, stadium, commercial buildings, offices, amusement parks and others.

Ticket Admission Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the ticket admission systems market are Gateway Ticketing Systems, Advance Systems Access Control, Experience Ticket.com, Semnox Solutions Private Limited, Admit One, AuthentiGATE, Q-Systems, Totem Ticketing and Access Solutions, VIVATICKET SPA and Thunder Data Systems, Inc.

Ticket Admission Systems Market: Regional Overview

North America and Europe are expected to hold major market share in the global ticket admission systems market during the forecast period due to growth of smart cities and the huge number of national events happening in these regions. APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to the continuous developments taking place in developing countries, such as China and India.

Regional analysis for Ticket Admission Systems Market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



