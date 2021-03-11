Isosorbide Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Isosorbide Market size is expected to value at USD 703.1 million by 2025. The isosorbide industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing construction and manufacturing activities, and favorable government initiatives. Development of the eco-friendly products are expected to fuel market demand for isosorbide in the upcoming years. Globally, the isosorbide market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the market.

Mononitrate and dinitrate, which are byproducts of the isosorbide, are largely utilized in various pharmaceutical & medicine application, thereby fostering market growth in the upcoming years. Rapid expansion of the bio-plastics industry and shifting trend towards bio-based products are anticipated to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Request a Sample Copy of Isosorbide Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/isosorbide-market/request-sample

Global Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Polyethylene Isosorbide Terephthalate (PEIT)

Polycarbonate

Polyurethane

Polyester Polyisosorbide Succinate

Isosorbide Diesters

Others

Global End-Use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Resins & Polymers

Additives

Others

Resins and polymers are considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the isosorbide market with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. Growing popularity of the resins and polymers market segment is attributed to shifting consumer preferences towards bio-based products in polymers and plastics sector. In addition, lower cost of the products and abundant availability of raw materials are driving market demand of the resins and polymers market segment.

The key players in the isosorbide industry are Roquette Frères S.A., Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry And Trade Co., Ltd., EcogreenOleochemicals Pte., Ltd., Cargill Inc., NovapheneSpecialities Pvt., Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Co., J.P. Laboratories Pvt., Ltd., S.K. Chemical Co., Ltd., and Par Pharmaceutical Inc.

Access Isosorbide Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/isosorbide-market

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2025?

What are the growth opportunities of Isosorbide market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of Isosorbide market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com