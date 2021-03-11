Printing Inks Market Product Benchmarking, Top Players Financial Performance & Regional Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Printing Inks Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Printing Inks Market is expected to reach USD 25.83 billion by 2025. Printing ink is an ink consisting of dyes or pigments of the required color mixed with varnish or oil. It is used in thin films on various substrates like molded plastic articles, textiles and glass, paper, plastic films, paperboard, and metallic foil and sheets. It is designed to have communicative, decorative, or protective functions.

Key Players:

Naturex

Frutarom

Eli Fried Inc.

KF Specialty Ingredients

Ingredion

Associated British Foods Plc

Kerry Group

Agropur Cooperative

Ashland

Archer Daniels Midland

DuPont

Growth Drivers:

The printing inks industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Growing government initiative for development of bio-friendly inks, and high demand from packaging industry as it is water resistant and resistant to fade when subjected to UV light are documented as major factors of the market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, presence of toxic compounds that may harm environment is a factor that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. The market is segmented based on product types, resin type, applications, and region.

Product Outlook:

Gravure

Flexographic

Lithographic

Digital

Application Outlook:

Packaging & labels

Corrugated cardboards

Commercial printing/Publishing

Resin Outlook:

Modified rosin

Modified cellulose

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of printing inks industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of key manufacturers in the region like flexible packaging and commercial printing industry. Also, high demand for international shipping and developing e-commerce sector is also estimated to boost the overall market in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of printing inks market in the region, as rising advancements in printing inks.

