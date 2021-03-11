Smart Transportation Market Share Analysis By Vertical, End User, Deployment, Type, Region & Technology

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Smart Transportation Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Smart Transportation Market is anticipated to reach USD 285.12 billion by 2024. The market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Smart transportation system implies sustainable and efficient intermodal transport system and infrastructure that can transport high level of performance and intelligence. Smart transportation system comprises use of advanced technologies such as telecommunication, computers, electronics information, and progressive sensors to offer information to customers to develop efficiency and safety of the transportation system.

Key Players:

Accenture PLC

Alstom, SA

Cisco System, Inc.

Cubic Corporation

General Electric Company (GE)

Indra Sistema S.A.

IBM

Kapsch

LG CNS Corporation

Xerox

Growth Drivers:

Smart transportation system is progressively being accepted to reduce environmental impact of greenhouse gasses emitted by vehicles, improve traffic management, and reduce congestion. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as smart transportation requires a big database of road networks that could not be accessible in the emerging countries, and huge capital investment. Smart transportation industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 22.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Solution Outlook:

Ticketing management system

Parking management system

Integrated supervision system

Traffic management system

The “Traffic Management” segment dominated the smart transportation industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. They are mainly used for minimizing traffic jams on roads and managing traffic in cities prominent traffic management solutions comprise traditional signaling and smart signaling systems, and route guidance systems, intelligent video management systems, and video surveillance systems.

Service Outlook:

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Deployment and Integration

The “Deployment and Integration” segment dominated the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. Deployment and integration service helps in reducing the integration and deployment time. This service is vitalfor emerging end-to-end traffic managing, passenger, parking management system solutions, and ticketing, for the global market. The growing necessity for advancement of the current transport organization to support several smart solutions would initiate the deployment and integration facilities in the market.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Smart Transportation Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period due to factors such asearly acceptance of severalnew technologies, increasing government investments in transport infrastructure. On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to benefit from its fast digitization across verticals. Growing technological advancements and increasing acceptance of smart connected devices, followed by a robust government vision, and healthy network infrastructure toward smart transportation are anticipated to propel development in the smart transportation industry.

