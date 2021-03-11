Network Automation Market 2025 Explore Emerging Technology, Opportunities, Analysis and Future Threats

The Network Automation Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.8% during the forecast period. Network automation solutions include hardware and software-based solutions which enables data centers, enterprises, and service providers to implement network automation to improve efficiency, reduce human error, and lower operating expenses.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=156261086

The key and emerging players include Cisco, Juniper Networks, IBM, Micro Focus, NetBrain, Forward Networks, SolarWinds, VMware, BMC Software, Anuta Networks, Apstra, BlueCat, Entuity, Veriflow, Riverbed, Itential, Volta Networks, Sedona Systems, Kentik, SaltStack, NetYCE, Versa Networks, AppViewX, BackBox and 128 Technology. These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the global network automation market.

Cisco (US) is one of the leading vendors in the network automation market. The company offers a wide range of solutions for network automation that includes Cisco Crosswork Network Automation, which enables service providers to proactively manage their end-to-end networks with a suite of machine-learning, intent-based, and closed-loop solutions to ensure faster innovation and operational excellence. In addition, Cisco Crosswork Network Controller allows customers to provision and maintain intent-based network services in a multivendor network environment with a common GUI and API. The company focuses more on the adoption of inorganic growth strategies to enhance its position in the network automation market. For instance, in July 2020, Cisco acquired Fluidmesh Networks, a leader in resilient wireless backhaul solutions. Cisco’s strengths, together with Fluidmesh’s solution-based offerings and relationships with systems integrators, would accelerate Cisco’s industrial IoT business and enable wireless deployments within industrial environments.

Juniper Networks (US) is another leading network automation solution across the globe. The company offers network automation solutions that transform the network experience of users with resilient, closed-loop and intent-driven automation powered by AI and ML. NorthStar Controller provides flexible traffic engineering solutions, which simplify and automate the provisioning, management, and monitoring of segment routing and IP/MPLS flows across large networks. The company focuses on organic growth strategies to improve its place in the network automation market. For instance, in March 2020, Juniper Networks launched the Mist Premium Analytics Service to provide actionable business insights across the network, security, and location domains.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/network-automation-market-156261086.html