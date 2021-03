Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Autonomous mobile robots perform informed and un-coerced tasks with an extreme level of precision. Autonomous mobile robots function in fields such as household cleaning & maintenance, space flight, delivery of goods & services, and waste water treatment. Usually, autonomous mobile robots exist as a separate entity in an industry, but within the stringent confines of the direct environment. This is due to the fact that for an industrial autonomous mobile robot, the factory workplace is challenging to function in as the processes are likely to contain chaotic and unpredictable variables.

Currently, companies are focusing on developing a unique autonomous mobile robot that can determine the type of terrain & environment and function accordingly. This autonomous robot would be able to cope with its surrounding environment, be it on land or underground, in water, or air. This autonomous mobile robot would also have self-learning capabilities. For instance, manufacturers are offering autonomous mobile robots that function as lawn mowers, which adapt to the speed of growth of the grass. Moreover, some vacuum cleaning autonomous mobile robots have dirt detectors that sense the quantity of dirt and accordingly calculate the time in which the dirt will be picked up.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Drivers and Challenges

There are various factors that drive the demand for autonomous mobile robots. A fully functional autonomous mobile robot can gain precise information about the environment surrounding it and functions accordingly without any governing force. This factor will enable the global autonomous mobile robots market to boom during the forecast period. Autonomous mobile robots possess the ability to function for an extended time period without any human intervention. In addition, without any assistance, autonomous mobile robots move around in their operational environment by avoiding collisions and damage to people, property or themselves. These factors are expected to drive the global autonomous mobile robots market. Autonomous mobile robots have a number of environmental sensors embedded in them, which enhance their operational ability and make them less vulnerable to self-damage. Thus, factors such as self-maintenance, sense of environment and autonomous navigation are expected to propel the global autonomous mobile robots market.

However, autonomous mobile robots are very expensive. Small and medium enterprises cannot afford to invest in autonomous mobile robots due to heavy initial expenditure and high maintenance costs. Also, lack of awareness regarding the technology for autonomous mobile robots hinders the growth of the global autonomous mobile robots market.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Segmentation

On the basis of functional ability, the global autonomous mobile robots market can be segmented into the following:

Self-maintenance

Task performance

Task perception

Environmental perception

Autonomous navigation

Other abilities (Self-learning, reasoning, etc.)

Currently, autonomous mobile robot manufacturers are focused on continuous upgradation and addition of functional abilities to the autonomous mobile robot technology.

On the basis of application, the global autonomous mobile robots market can be segmented as follows:

Military

Residential maintenance

Commercial operations

Industrial automation

Among all the applications, industrial automation applications that involve autonomous mobile robots are expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global autonomous mobile robots market and is estimated to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of autonomous mobile robots market in North America can be attributed to the ever-rising trend of building and industrial automation. Increasing adoption of autonomous mobile robots in the military sector is expected to provide a boost to the autonomous mobile robots market in the region.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global autonomous mobile robots market include Teradyne, Inc.; General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.; Mobile Industrial Robots ApS; Aviation Industry Corporation of China; SMP Robotics; Aethon Inc.; Swisslog Holding AG; Clearpath Robotics Inc.; Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz; WM Robots LLC and Kongsberg Maritime AS.

