Migraine Management Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2018-2028

A migraine is characterized by the occurrence of extreme headaches, which can last from a few minutes to hours and in some cases it can last for 60 hours. It is commonly accompanied by mild nausea, dizziness, and vomiting. Migraine management drugs help to relieve the throbbing pain or pulsing sensation and symptoms of a migraine attack and prevent further migraine episodes. Migraine management follows two types of drugs, namely abortive and preventive. In case of abortive migraine management, the major aim is to stop the migraine episodes after the first occurrence. Nasal spray and self-injection for migraine management medication are specifically useful for people who have vomiting or nausea related to their migraine, and they work quickly and efficiently. Preventive migraine management is used when migraines occur repeatedly, specifically more than two a migraine per week, or if the migraine indications are severe. The aim of the treatment is to lessen the frequency and intensity of the migraine episodes.

Migraine Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing incidence of migraine coupled with rising awareness among the general population is expected to drive growth of the migraine management market over the forecast period. A migraine is one of the common conditions in the world. Hence, with the growing global population, predominantly female population who are more susceptible to have a migraine, the market for migraine management is expected to witness steady grow. Unbalanced dietary intake coupled with changing lifestyle pattern has significant impact on the general population and considered to be the major causes of migraine. Along with these, easy availability of NSAIDS and analgesics for general population is expected to boost the growth of migraine management market. Additionally, new line of migraine treatments is one of the major factors surging the growth of the migraine management market. For instance, Amgen has come up with a new drug Aimovig, which is recently approved by the U.S. food and drug administration for preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

However, lack of awareness among the general population regarding migraine management in underdeveloped countries is expected to restrict the growth of the migraine management market over the forecast period.

Migraine Management Market: Segmentation

The global migraine management market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on treatment, the global migraine management market is segmented as:

Acute Treatment(Abortive)

Preventive Treatment(prophylaxis)

Based on the route of administration, the global migraine management market is segmented as:

Oral

Injectable

Others.

Based on the distribution channel, the global migraine management market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Ecommerce

Others

Migraine Management Market: Overview

The global migraine management market is expected to show steady growth as there is no particular permanent treatment for migraine episodes and due to increasing genericization of migraine management drugs. Due to increasing demand for the migraine management drugs, manufacturers are mainly focused on collaboration and research and development to sustain the competition. In the forthcoming years, the global migraine management market is expected to witness the entry of new market players. Which is anticipated to increase competition in the migraine management market. With the growing global population, predominantly female population who are more susceptible to have a migraine, the market for migraine management is expected have steady growth. Among the two preferred treatment types, the acute treatment (Abortive) segment is expected to lead the global migraine management market over the forecast period. The oral route of administration segment is expected to contribute major share in the global migraine management market as low cost and easy availability of oral drugs is facilitating the growth.

Migraine Management Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global migraine management market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for migraine management owing to greater healthcare spending and increasing availability of migraine management drugs. The migraine management market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the higher focus of key market players in China and India. Europe is projected to hold a second large share in the global migraine management market throughout the forecast period.

Migraine Management Market: Key Players

The global market for migraine management is extremely fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global migraine management market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AstraZeneca Plc., Allergan Plc., Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly & Co. Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company (Johnson & Johnson), Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., Zosano Pharma Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., Inc, and Avanir Pharmaceuticals, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

