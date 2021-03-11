Enzymes Market is Projected to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2025

Chicago, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Enzymes Market by Product Type (Industrial enzymes and Specialty enzymes), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Type, Industrial Enzyme Application, Specialty Enzymes Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Enzymes Market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of value. The growing concerns about the environment among people and the increasing demand for biofuels are factors that are projected to drive the growth of the enzymes market, globally.

The microorganism segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on source, the enzymes market is segmented into microorganisms, plants, and animals. The microorganism segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, as enzymes obtained from microbial sources lead to low production costs. Furthermore, they contain more predictable and controllable enzyme content. In addition, as enzymes obtained from microbial sources can be cultured in large quantities in a short period, microorganisms are the primary source of industrial enzymes.

The carbohydrases segment is projected to account for a major share in the enzymes market during the forecast period

By type, the enzymes market is segmented into carbohydrase, proteases, lipases, polymerases & nucleases, and other enzymes. The carbohydrases segment is further segmented into amylases, cellulases, and other carbohydrates. This segment is estimated to account for a significant share in the enzymes market, as carbohydrase, such as amylase and cellulase, has been used in industrial applications, including food & beverage, textiles, and pulp & paper. In addition, the enzymes market is dominated by the carbohydrase segment, as the majority of biofuels are manufactured by sugars and amylases and are used as an economical alternative for the modification of starch into sugars.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The enzymes market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for enzymes in industrial and specialty applications. Technological innovations in machinery, synthetic fibers, logistics, and globalization of business have made the textile & leather industry one of the essential sectors in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the shift of industrial operations from developed regions, such as North America and Europe to Asia Pacific, has further contributed to the growth of the enzymes market in this region. The use of enzymes in the biofuel industry will grow further due to the increase in bioethanol production and its usage in fueling automobiles and electricity. In addition, the majority of the population resides in the Asia Pacific region, which is contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. Enzyme usage in pharmaceutical products will further drive the enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as BASF (Germany), DuPont (US), Associated British Foods (UK), Novozymes (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), Dyadic International (US), Advanced Enzymes Technologies (India), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Chr Hansen (Denmark), Amano Enzymes (Japan), Roche Holding (Switzerland), Codexis (US), Sanofi (France), Merck (Germany), Enzyme Supplies (UK), Creative Enzymes (US), Enzyme Solutions (US), Enzymatic Deinking Technologies (US), and Biocatalysts (UK).

