Increasing Prevalence for Safety and Stringent Government Regulations to Unlock Lucrative Opportunities for Air Sampler Market Growth, Fact.MR Study

Air sampler enables the absorbing of particles flowing in the air for the air quality control and monitoring. These air samplers are specifically designed to ensure that which environmental contaminants are present in the air and in which concentration so that the air quality can be assessed accordingly. With the growing exposure of hazardous air pollutants, the need for the air quality detection for indoor as well as outdoor applications has fueling the demand for air sampler globally. Further, owing to the increasing implementation of supportive government regulations for effective monitoring of air across several applications is anticipated to create ample opportunities for air sampler manufacturers in near future. In addition, focusing on the safety of workers and rising level of air pollution globally, the industry players in pharmaceutical, chemical, and food & beverage sectors are taking measures towards the development of environment-friendly workplace by improving the air quality. This, in turn, is contributing to the growth of air sampler market.

However, the high upfront cost associated with the air sampler and lack of expertise to interpret the reports effectively is restraining the adoption of air sampler among small scale industry players. On the other hand, the manufacturers are optimistic that the increasing demand from pharmaceuticals and food industry owing to the need for appropriate air condition and stringency in governmental regulations will propel the growth of the market. Owing to the above mentioned facts, the global market for air sampler is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2030.

Air Sampler Market: Market Segmentation

The air sampler market can be segmented on the basis of Product and Application

Based on the product, the air sampler market can be segmented as:

Portable Air Sampler

Fixed Air Sampler

Based on the application, the air sampler market can be segmented as:

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional Analysis: Developed Countries to Witness Greater Profitability

The global air sampler market is split into seven geographical regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa, and East Asia. The air sampler market for Oceania incorporates Australia & New Zealand. Collectively North America and Europe estimated to account for the major portion of the market share. Owing to the regulatory authority OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) in USA and HSE (Health and Safety Executive) in UK have laid down stringent norms to limit the exposure of bacteria and viruses in the air which is foreseen to bolster the growth of air sampler market in the region. Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at a significant rate as compared to other regions owing to the large scale industrialization in emerging countries which is foreseen to reinforce the air sampler demand.

Air Sampler Market: Impact of COVID-19

The air sampler manufacturers are struggling with the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 as their manufacturing operations and supply chain have been disrupted. The effects of this pandemic on air sampler players will be profound and lasting due to the restrictions imposed in the manufacturing activities coupled with the volatile demand of air sampler due to the high cost associated with it. Further, it is expected that the demand for air sampler anticipated to remain near to stagnant until the end of 2020.

However, the demand for air sampler is contingent on the growth of end use industries such as pharmaceuticals and food industry, and with the resumption of essential activities in several countries will result in a spike in demand for air sampler in the near future. Post COVID-19 crisis, the manufacturers will ramp up their production activities and focus on mitigating its supply chain strategy in order to meet the industry demand. Thus, it is estimated that the air sampler market demand curve will start showing positive sign by the first quarter of 2021.

Air Sampler Market: Competition Analysis

The global air sampler market is fragmented with the presence of numerous local and regional players. The market players are focusing on new product launches and increasing their product portfolio to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in 2020, Bertin Instruments launched Coriolis μ air sampler. Other key players in the market includes MBV AG, BioMerieux, Merck Millipore, Emtek, Sarstedt, Particle Measuring Systems, Advanced Instruments, Multitech Enviro Analytical, among others.

