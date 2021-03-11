Pacemaker/Defibrillator Lead Extraction Kits Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

Demand for pacemaker kits continues to be influenced by evolving end-user demand. Pacemaker kit manufacturers continue to rely on innovation to create a USP and present their offerings as safer and more effective.

Researchers in South Korea at Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology in Feb 2021 have developed a way to recharge the internal battery of pacemaker devices without surgery or risky procedure. The micro-LED source patch emits photons that penetrate through tissues and a photo voltaic device capture those photons and generate electric energy. The electricity generated is a sustainable way and helps avoid high risk surgeries.

Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type Dilator Sheath Sets or Mechanical Lead Extraction Sheaths Single Use Catheters Intravascular Retrieval Sets Accessories (Needles and Coils, Gripping Pads, Extenders, Stylet Wires, Lead Clippers, Hemostats and Others)

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialized Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China and Japan Japan China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of geography, global pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits market is segmented into eight key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and China, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa.

North America captured the largest shares in global pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits market and is projected to continue same trend over the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population coupled with rising implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) procedures (more than 3 Mn patients in the U.S. currently have ICDs).

North America is followed by Europe which captures the second largest revenue shares in global Pacemaker/Defibrillator Lead Extraction Kits market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth during forecast period and is anticipated to be profitable for new manufacturers. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India are expected to be the fastest growing regions owing to the growing demand for safer lead extraction kits.

Some of the key players present are St Jude Medical Inc., Spectranetics Corp, Cook Medical Inc., Eximo Medical Ltd, Vascomed, Idev Technologies, Inc., and others.

