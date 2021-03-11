Keratoprosthesis Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

The demand for keratoprosthesis suffered amid the pandemic 2021 due to the fear of visiting hospitals and clinics. The demand and supply witnessed a huge loss. However, with the vaccination being started successfully, the eye care sector is rising again and is expected to rise with a steady growth.

Considering the need to cure as many patients as possible, prominent players are focussing on strategic alliances, collaborations, product innovations, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, research and development for discovering new ideas for the rapid diagnosis to help the patients suffering.

Segmentation

Based on product type:

Boston Keratoprosthesis (KPro) Type I Type II

AlphaCor

Others

Based on disease indication:

Bullous Keratopathy

Keratoconus

Keratitis

Others

Based on end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Overview

The keratoprosthesis market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of corneal infection. Increasing visual disability due to the cloudy cornea for working people has increased the demand for keratoprosthesis surgeries. Based on product types, the global keratoprosthesis is segmented into Boston Keratoprosthesis, alphaCor, and others. Amongst them, Boston Keratoprosthesis is the most widely used treatment option for corneal disease.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, global keratoprosthesis market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the keratoprosthesis sector in terms of revenue share followed by Western Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to experience delayed growth due to the lack of skilled physicians.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market for keratoprosthesis with maximum CAGR due to growing penetration rate of keratoprosthesis surgeries in the emerging markets. Moreover, increasing number of healthcare practitioners and continuous improvements in the healthcare infrastructure is expected to enable robust industry growth in APAC region. The Middle East and Africa are expected to witness slow and significant growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the players identified in global keratoprosthesis market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated and others.

