Bronchial blocker Devices Market Insights and Trends , Forecast 2021 to 2031

As covid-19 is a disease related to respiration and breathing, it affects all parts of respiratory system such as neuromuscular breathing, conducting airways, the respiratory airways and alveoli, the pulmonary vascular endothelium, and pulmonary blood flow.

Although bronchial blockers support in single lung ventilation and reduce hemodynamic stress, there may be a risk of slow lung deflation, secretion removal, bronchial mucosal damage, etc. There are methods to escalate the lung deflation process e.g. apnoea and using a modified device called intravenous T-connector extension set.

Segmentation

Segment by Product Type

Fogarty vascular embolectomy catheter

Single-lumen endotracheal tube

Wire-guided endobronchial blocker

Segment by End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The global market is segmented by product type, end users and geography. Based on the product type, it is segmented into Univent System, Arndt Endobronchial Blockers, Cohen Flexitip Endobronchial Blockers, Folly Catheters and EZ-Blocker. Fogarty catheter is expected to dominate the bronchial blocker devices sector due to ease of use in pediatric patients and is popular due to its comparative low cost.

On the basis of regional presence, global market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominating region owing to the presence of leading players, favourable reimbursement policies and increased number of thoracic surgeries. Manufacturers are targeting developed regions due to rise in thoracic surgeries in the developing countries.

Europe is the second leading region due increased healthcare spending per person, and government support. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to large patient pool, and product awareness due to medical conferences. These factors are likely to drive the growth during the forecast period globally.

Some of the key players are Fuji Systems Corporation, Teleflex Inc., Cook Medical, Edwards Life sciences, ETView Medical Ltd., Daiken Medical Co Ltd, and others

