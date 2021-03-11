Lip Filler Market Business Analysis, New Innovation | Share, Revenue, And Sales Till 2031

The demand of cosmetic surgeries witnessed a huge downfall because of the covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown urged people to be at home doing nothing which led to decline in demand of lip fillers and other cosmetic surgeries. Increase in coronavirus cases reduced the number of cosmetic surgeries globally. However, with the successful vaccination in several countries the celebrities (mostly) are focussing on grooming their face again.

Lip filler is a cosmetic surgery done to expand the volume of lips. The surgery can be permanently done for temporarily. Doctors use needle to inject anaesthesia to numb the mouth and lips. After numbing, doctors inject the filler directly into the lips.

Growing Awareness about Cosmetic Procedures

With the continuous influence of television, social media, and other forms of media, people are increasingly becoming aware of the availability of new products specific for cosmetic procedures, for the use of lip fillers. Knowing about how lip fillers can add to look, appearance, people are investing in the same.

Side Effects Linked to Lip Fillers could Obstruct Growth

The existing facial injectable or fillers have many side effects, which could hamper the growth of the sector to a great extent. Patients need to research well and choose a highly experience dermatologist.

Expensive Lip Fillers may inhibit the growth

The high cost of surgery, stringent regulations could limit the growth of lip fillers market. The cost of lip fillers may vary based on the procedure used, the expertise and qualifications of the person performing the treatment, time and effort the procedure or treatment requires, and the amount of lip or dermal filler used (for example contouring and sculpting requires more) etc.

Segmentation

The global market for lip filler can be classified on the basis of product type, and end users. By product type, it can be bifurcated into Hyaluronic Acid based products, and Collagen based products, whereas, in terms of end users, the market can be segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics.

Key Players

Some of the key players are Mentor Worldwide LLC, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Allergan Plc, and Inamed Corporation, etc.

The growing investments in research and development of cosmetic industry have been encouraging the prominent players to offer effective solutions to gain a competitive edge.

Merz Aesthetics : The prominent player in lip filler market, Merz Aesthetics launched a new a lip filler with hyaluronic acid called Belotero lips in April 2018.

: The prominent player in lip filler market, Merz Aesthetics launched a new a lip filler with hyaluronic acid called Belotero lips in April 2018. Galderma: The Pharmaceutical Company launched two new dermal fillers last year. In December 2016, Galderma got FDA approval for: Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne, its two next-generation hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal fillers. The brand calibrated the products for smoothness and consistent textures, delivering dual benefit of flexibility and distributed product integration.

