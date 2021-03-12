Elite Online Publishing Announces Author Cynthia Guill Achieved #1 International Bestseller with her new book “Hungry Hap”.

Author Cynthia Guill Reaches #1 International Bestselling Author with her book Hungry Hap

#1 International Bestselling Author Cynthia Guill

releases her book Hungry Hap with Success

Houston, TX, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Author Cynthia Guill joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Hungry Hap, which was released Tuesday, March 9, 2021, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted, and Reached #1 International Bestseller in EIGHT categories in THREE countries. Including Dog Care & Health, Children’s Books on House & Home, Children’s Action & Adventure Books, Children’s Diet & Nutrition Books in US. Children’s U.S. State & Local History & Historical Fiction, and Children’s House & Home Books in CA. Children’s Books on Country Life, and Children’s Diet & Nutrition Books in AU.

About the Book.

Your children will delight in the fun adventures through Nantucket of a boy and his energetic dog who needs to learn the lesson of moderation when it comes to his huge appetite.

Hungry Hap captures the affinity and bond between a boy and his adopted, four-footed friend.

A young boy, Henry, and his dad start on their way in search of a loving dog in need of a warm home and find themselves on a wild adventure. Their adopted dog is quite a handful, more than they expected. He has a VERY healthy appetite and even GREATER imagination, leading them on an exploration of the island of Nantucket. Along their quest for their dog to feel a bit more healthy, they discover that spending quality time with one another feeds more than just the stomach’s appetite.

They say a dog is a boy’s best friend, but friends of Henry and Hap know this bond is deeper than long walks and turkey treats. The poetic text and heartwarming illustrations evoke the devotion and happiness between the pair.

About the Author

Cynthia F. Guill

As a little girl growing up in Dallas, Texas, Cynthia would stay up long past her bedtime sitting at the top of the stairs, listening to her parents and their friends toast each other at dinner parties with poems they had written for one another celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, or basically anything, if the muse inspired them. Whether short, or sometimes way too long, the poems never ceased to delight; and ever since then, she has enjoyed writing poems for, and about, family, friends, and now a rescue dog, she loves. She lives in Houston with her husband, Ben, their dog, Hap; cat, Minnie Moo Moo; and outdoor cat, Kittyfur, and is blessed to have all four grown children and their families living a bicycle ride away. Whether at their summer home on Nantucket or in Houston, Cynthia enjoys volunteering, needlepoint, serving on the Altar Guild of her church, keeping the ice cream drawer filled with popsicles and M&M’s. She also is dedicated to walking, walking, and more walking with Hap, who at this very moment is no doubt dreaming of, trying to, or successfully eating something he shouldn’t.

About the Illustrator

Jocelyn is an artist who has taken her love of art and horses and turned it into a lifelong career that encompasses commissions, gallery shows, book illustrations, benefit donations, and a greeting card company. She has completed more than 2000 commissioned portraits of horses and dogs and is world-renowned in the equine industry. Trained as a printmaker, earning an MFA at UMASS Amherst and an undergraduate BS degree at Skidmore College, her exceptional ability to draw has fueled her versatile career. Her woodcut prints are in many private and corporate collections, she has two drawings in the Kentucky Derby Museum, her work has been on the covers of many publications including The Chronicle of the Horse and the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association. She is an artist member of the Art Association of Nantucket, exhibits in the Nantucket Looms, the Vermont Artisans Gallery in Brattleboro, VT, and the Stratton Mountain Club. She is herself a life-long rider, horse owner and currently has three rescue dogs.

Her greeting card company, Urban Visual Media, LLC, (formerly Fursure Enterprises, Inc.) was developed in 1989 together with her equine veterinarian husband Richard B. Urban, VMD, and features her portraits and cards illustrating the humous side of life with horses. Sold in more than 200 saddlery shops in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia the cards are also available on the website www.urbanvisualmedia.com.

Jocelyn continues to focus on commissions, most recently completing 4 life-sized paintings approx. 102 x 96”. Her commissions include the full range of backyard ponies to famous racehorses and Olympic champions and her clients range from the average American to the President of the United States. She has also illustrated ‘Beaufort, the Painted Pony’, by Candyce Miller.

About Elite Online Publishing

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, the brand-building publisher – write, sell, & market your book. Elite Online Publishing helps busy entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals create, publish, and market their books, to build their business and brand. They are passionate about future authors sharing their stories, knowledge, and expertise to help others. Educate, inspire, and motivate others by telling your story.

Learn more about Elite Online Publishing at EliteOnlinePublishing.com

A donation was made in Cynthia Guill’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

