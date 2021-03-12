Fun Foods Canada Springs into the Ice Cream Season

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Fun Foods Canada, announced new products for the ice cream, frozen yogurt, bubble tea, restaurants and cafes for the 2021 Season.

Coming into 2020, the restaurant industry was thriving. Within a few short months, an industry back on its heels, massively disrupted by an external force so unprecedented it is almost unfathomable. Small businesses, restaurants and foodservice industry across Canada have been devastated by the Covid19 lockdowns. There is hope as more people get vaccinated and things start to get somewhat normal as the small business and restaurant owners refresh their menu offerings for 2021.

Fun Foods Canada’s product portfolio includes iconic and beloved brands. When introducing new products, we look at key trends and what consumers want in their treats to ensure frozen dessert retailers will enhance their revenues significantly,“Fun Foods Canada’s product portfolio includes iconic and beloved brands. When introducing new products, we look at key trends and what consumers want in their treats to ensure frozen dessert retailers will enhance their revenues significantly,” said Shaun Haider, Vice President, Fun Foods Canada. “We are always looking to offer products that bring joy to frozen dessert fans everywhere and will generate ongoing revenues for frozen dessert stores, bubble tea stores, coffee houses and restaurants across Canada. Our goal is to offer frozen dessert and related business owners new menu ideas to add soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, gelato, sorbets, bubble tea, smoothies, frappes and coffees.”

“The restaurant and foodservice industry will make a BIG come back as soon as more people have been vaccinated and things will start go back to normal slowly. People will feel more comfortable and will want to indulge in frozen desserts, ice cream, frozen yogurt, bubble tea, smoothies, frappes and more.

About Fun Foods Canada:

Fun Foods Canada is an independent foodservice distributor to the ice cream stores, frozen yogurt stores, bubble tea shops and coffee houses across Canada. Fun Foods is Canada’s b2b foodservice supplier to restaurants, caterers, convenience stores, casinos, hotels, restaurants, cafes and all type of retail food businesses. Fun Foods Canada ships from Ontario and offer free shipping across Canada on orders over CAD $199.00 Fun Foods Canada products can be viewed and purchased online at https://www.FunFoods.ca or email sales@funfoods.ca

