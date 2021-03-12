FREE LED Lighting Upgrade For Victorian Households By Ecofin

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Victorian households are getting their halogens and fluorescent lights upgraded under the VEU program. The government in november 2020 unveiled a massive nearly $800 million home energy saving package that will incentivise smart appliances and heating systems to boost the energy efficiency standards of new and existing homes. The government has also planned to expand rebates on solar and battery rebate schemes.

We at Ecofin Solutions have updated our COVIDSafe Plan to be consistent with the requirements set out for the construction industry.

Our COVID-Safe plan also demonstrates our actions to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and manage risks while doorknocking, upgrading and replacing LED lights. This includes face masks, physical distancing requirements and appropriate record-keeping to support contact tracing.

The regulatory body behind the Victorian Energy Upgrades program has set a greenhouse gas emission reduction target of 40.6 megatonnes for the 2021-25 period that will require an average annual increase of 22-27 percent in energy savings.

It will be a significant step in achieving the Victoria state’s net-zero emissions target by 2050.

What is the Victorian Energy Upgrades Program?

Victorian Energy Upgrades(VEU) by the government of Victoria encourages and helps Victorian businesses & households in saving money on upgrading lighting costs, cutting energy costs and contributing to the environment. This Victorian Government program provides households and businesses with access to discounted or free LED light replacements in Victoria through accredited providers.

How does the Victorian Energy Upgrades Program work?

Any replacement or upgrade would allow accredited providers to generate Victorian Energy Efficiency Certificates (VEECs). Each VEEC certificate represents one ton of GHG(generated by a coal power plant) that has been prevented from entering our atmosphere(by saving electricity). Accredited providers then sell these certificates to energy retailers.

The Victorian Government sets annual greenhouse gas reduction targets that require energy retailers to buy a certain number of certificates. The target increases each year to 6.5 million tons for 2020.