Find The Best Temperature Loggers At Smashtag Ltd

Melbourn, United Kingdom, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Smashtag Ltd (https://smashtag.global/) takes pride in its wide range of quality temperature logger products. With their strong reputation and affordable prices, everyone can make the most of their money and product purchases.

This online store offers a long list of temperature logger variants, such as the Smashtag Chill, Smashtag Extreme, and more. These are compatible with a smartphone application, enabling users to monitor the temperature level in the most convenient and fastest way possible using their gadgets. Most importantly, their products are offered at the most affordable prices, starting at £18.99. However, note that the specified prices may change without prior notice.

Smashtag was established in 2018 but has been developed by professionals with over 30 years of experience in the industry. This store has been garnering more attention because they have been pioneering a wide range of high-technology products, such as wireless sensors for scientific and industrial applications, measuring temperature, gases, and electrical parameters. Their portable temperature loggers lead the business industry towards a more convenient and faster way to prevent product spoilage and wastage, ensuring high-quality products and data standards.

Those who will buy their products can have their orders delivered around the world. For orders above £30 in the United Kingdom, a free delivery service applies. What’s more, all of their loggers are tested to -30°C and calibrated using a UKAS thermometer. This is to make sure their clients will receive the highest quality temperature monitoring possible.

Smashtag has been in the industry for years, ensuring that their clients only receive high-quality products and services. Their customer service is one of their main priorities in catering to their clients. According to them: “There are a lot of temperature monitoring products on the market and we have designed ours to be as easy to use as possible but if you have any questions at all about whether Smashtag is best for your application please get in touch, we’d love to help if we can”.

For more information about their products, then take a look at their official website at https://smashtag.global/.

