Regency International Clinic: One of the best in London

London, UK, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Regency International Clinic (https://regencyinternationalclinic.co.uk/) is one of the leading facilities in central London that offers virginity repair surgery and other world-class medical solutions to women facing gynaecology conditions. Their team of highly qualified health professionals conducts a range of procedures guaranteed to provide quality care. From fallopian tube catheterisation to ultrasound scans, this clinic responds to almost all-female body concerns.

Since the late 1990s, the clinic has been performing virginity repair surgery, also known as Hymenoplasty, to help women from different cultures as well as those victims of assault restore their hymen. Within 30 to 60 minutes, the procedure is usually done under local anaesthetic, and patients can be released an hour after surgery. In case the hymen does not fully heal, the clinic offers a free second procedure.

Regency International Clinic proves its commitment to client satisfaction as the institution is registered with the Care Quality Commission under the Care Standards Act 2000. Since the health centre offers one-stop gynaecology services, medical professionals can conduct diagnosis, investigation, and treatment of the patient’s medical condition in just a single visit. To accommodate overseas patients with convenience, the clinic also provides phone consultations by private general practitioners. For further assistance, the clinic is also aligned with several health insurance providers.

Testimonials from many patients approve of Regency International Clinic’s claim to world-class provisions. According to a patient named Tina, “The doctors and nurses were very nice & lovely. I felt very safe knowing the doctor’s expertise and skills. Excellent services and care during the procedure. I would recommend it to others”. Likewise, another patient named Yasmin also commended even the nurse who “made the experience less nerve-racking & was helpful”.

Indeed, the clinic can boast a list of surgeons and specialists who had been in the industry for decades. Their medical director, Dr Henry Okosun, a member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the United Kingdom since 1992. His credentials also include a Masters Degree in Medical Science in Assisted Reproductive Technology in Nottingham, United Kingdom since 1995. Certainly, his twenty years of experience and expertise in the field would assure patients of virginity repair surgeries that meet the highest care standards.

For interested parties, visit their website at https://regencyinternationalclinic.co.uk/

About Regency International Clinic

Regency International Clinic in London is a team of highly qualified surgeons and health consultants that offer world-class gynaecology services. The institute specialises in genital surgery, particularly in response to female body improvement. Their registered office is located at 72 Nile St, London, N1 7SR, United Kingdom. If interested in experiencing world class care, please fill out their contact form by clicking here: https://regencyinternationalclinic.co.uk/contact-us The clinic may also be contacted through this number: 08677129.