STUDDS has launched Chrome Super D5 Full Face Helmet at MRP 1220

Ballabhgarh, India, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — STUDDS, the world’s largest helmet manufacturer by volume has launched a new full-face helmet ‘STUDDS CHROME SUPER D5’ with an attractive set of features at an MRP of Rs 1220.

The new full-face helmet comes with hypoallergenic liner, regulated density EPS, UV-resistant paint, quick-release strap, and high-impact outer shell for superior riding comfort.

For superior riding safety, the helmet is injected with high quality engineered thermoplastic EPS material that achieves a fine balance between weight and structural rigidity, thereby offering enhanced comfort on long rides.

STUDDS CHROME SUPER D5 has been designed to deliver a high degree of comfort on long rides. The helmet comes in popular sizes of Medium (570mm), Large (580mm) and Extra Large (600mm) in black with six (6) coloured accents across the top such as red, neon green, blue and gray. Visit the product page here: https://www.studds.com/helmet/full-face-helmet/chrome-d5-decor

About STUDDS Accessories Ltd.

STUDDS ACCESSORIES LIMITED is the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets. The company has two flagship brands STUDDS & SMK HELMETS. It has a wide range of helmets and motorcycle accessories, which keeps evolving every year with new technology, design and graphics. The brand believes that our focus on safety, quality and style makes us a lifestyle choice for our customers, and positions STUDDS and SMK as aspirational brands. Its flagship brand STUDDS is marketed and sold in 40 countries across the globe.

