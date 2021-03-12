Laser Tattoo Removal Offers The Safest Way To Remove Permanent Makeup

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Cosmetic enhancements and procedures have taken a new shape in the recent past. From undergoing the knife to getting permanent makeup, people are trying all sorts of techniques to look presentable. The most common forms of permanent makeup are eyeliner and eyebrow tattoos that save hours spent in grooming. However, with years, the ink starts fading, and the same makeup begins to look monotonous and regrettable. This is where laser tattoo removal comes into the picture with a practical solution. The superior technology offered at skin clinics in Melbourne has proven successful in getting rid of improper eyebrows and smeared eyeliner without affecting the skin or the eyes.

The procedure involves directing short pulses of light energy on the tattoo, which disintegrates the ink pigment into tiny particles. These ink particles are flushed out of the body through the natural filtration process. The treatment takes anywhere between three to ten sessions, which are spaced four to six weeks apart. The duration of the process is dependent on the size of the eyeliner or eyebrow tattoo and the colour and volume of the ink used. The individual sessions do not take much time as the area to be covered is small and are finished within a minute. With each subsequent session, the ink starts fading and completely disappears at the end of the treatment.

The laser procedure allows the patient to remove only a section of the eyebrow tattoo to bring it in the desired shape. It helps those who are not happy with the shape of the tattoo. The certified and experienced practitioners take all the precautions to render a hassle-free and painless service to their clients without any side effects. Usually, the patients are concerned about the impact of the laser on their eyes, but the ocular eye shields provided during the session cover the cornea and protect it from the laser. The titanium-based material of the eye shields makes them comfortable to wear and safe to use.

In addition, the practitioner applies an ophthalmic numbing ointment over the eyelids, which ensures that the patient does not feel any pain during the session. Although the pain is bearable, the sensitive skin on the eyelids can make the process uncomfortable. Thus, the practitioners use topical anaesthetic to minimise the pain. The laser used for removing permanent makeup from the eyes is non-thermal in nature. It does not produce any heat and does not affect the skin of the eyelids and the surrounding area. The only thing to consider is to consult a certified and expert practitioner to ensure the safety of the procedure.

The patient also needs to follow some precautions, including protecting their treated skin from sun exposure and staying hydrated during the treatment. They must stick to a healthy eating routine and exercise regularly to improve their immune system, which helps in flushing out the ink faster. Thus, laser tattoo removal in Melbourne is the best way to get rid of the unsightly eyeliner and eyebrow tattoos with maximum safety.