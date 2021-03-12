Subcutaneous Injection Ports Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

Subcutaneous injection ports have witnessed significant momentum, owing to their key benefits such as reducing the number of needle sticks required in blood samples, nutrition, fluids, and medication. Subcutaneous injection ports have also witnessed increased acceptance among healthcare professionals as they ebb the irritation in blood vessels caused by some medicines.

With long-term risk being relatively lower in use of subcutaneous injection ports as compared to other venous catheters, along with lower requirement for maintenance and care has been driving demand for subcutaneous injection ports. Healthcare professionals have been focusing on the evaluation of an entirely implanted system that comprises subcutaneous injection port attached to silicone elastomer-based central venous catheter.

The global market for subcutaneous injection port is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on Product Type, the global subcutaneous injection ports market is segmented into: I-Port Insuflon

Based on End User, the global subcutaneous injection ports market is segmented into: Hospitals Clinics Home Care Settings



On the basis of geography, the global subcutaneous injection ports market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global subcutaneous injection ports market due to the availability of advanced technologies. Europe is expected to hold the second large market share in the global subcutaneous injection ports market. Asia Pacific is also one of the fast-growing regions in the global subcutaneous injection ports market due to high incidence of diabetes in low-income countries. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to show slow growth in the global subcutaneous injection ports market due to delayed introduction of the product in these regions.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global subcutaneous injection ports market are Medtronic MiniMed, Inc., Applied Medical Technology Ltd, Unomedical a/s and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Subcutaneous Injection Ports Market Segments

Subcutaneous Injection Ports Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Subcutaneous Injection Ports Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026

Subcutaneous Injection Ports Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Subcutaneous Injection Ports Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific excluding China China Middle East & Africa



