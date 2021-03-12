Animal Pregnancy Test Kits Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

Growing concern of the livestock producers regarding the reproductive efficiency of animals has stimulated the demand and supply of animal pregnancy test kits. Growing awareness and increasing expenditure on animal healthcare in developing regions is anticipated to stimulate demand for animal pregnancy test kits. Growing adoption of RVPT (Rapid Visual Pregnancy Test) in Kenya by busy dairy farms and veterinary clinics is further driving the demand and supply of animal pregnancy test kits. Kerala animal husbandry department is making heavy investments for developing innovative animal pregnancy test kits that would offer instant results.

The current challenge in the animal pregnancy test kits market remains the early pregnancy testing. Although there are various direct and indirect methods for detecting early pregnancy in companion and farm animals, none of these fulfil the aspects of being an ideal animal pregnancy test kits. There is a lot of limitation and dearth of information regarding any specific novel approach or any specific marker to be used to accurately detect and monitor early pregnancy among animals.

Animal Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the animal pregnancy test kits market can be segmented on the product type and distribution channel.

By Product Type, the animal pregnancy test kits market is segmented as:

Pregnancy test kits cassettes

Pregnancy test strips

Enzyme-Linked Immunoassay Test Kits

Others

By Distribution Channel, the animal pregnancy test kits market is segmented as:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

E-Commerce

Animal Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Overview

With rapid adoption of pregnancy testing among companion and farm animal owners, the animal pregnancy test kits market is expected to have a healthy growth during the forecast period. The increasing awareness among the pet owners coupled with clinically proven result-oriented animal pregnancy test kits is expected to boost the growth of the animal pregnancy test kits market. Veterinary hospitals followed by e-commerce is expected to remain the most lucrative distribution channel segments in the animal pregnancy test kits market.

Animal Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Latin America and Caribbean followed by Asia Pacific are the most lucrative markets expected to hold maximum market share in the animal pregnancy test kits market owing to higher adoption of animal pregnancy test kits among the livestock owners. The U.S. in North America remains the key market among the pet owners using the animal pregnancy test kits followed by Western Europe.

The Asia-Pacific and Latin America markets are projected to witness significant growth owing to the high adoption of animal pregnancy test kits in healthcare facilities and among pet owners.

Animal Pregnancy Test Kits Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the animal pregnancy test kits market are BioTracking Inc, Zoetis Services LLC., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, and Fassisi, among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size Analysis

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain Analysis

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific Excluding China and Japan (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

