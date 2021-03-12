Frozen Skin Graft Market Insights and Trends 2018, Forecast to 2028

Until recent past, cultured epidermal cells had been utilized for the treatment of burn skin. However new application and culture techniques have led to growing consumer attraction towards frozen skin graft. According to the current scenario, several surgeons have pointed out that frozen skin graft has been significantly beneficial for treating full-thickness burns. Extensive wounds and burns application together are expected to hold significant share in frozen skin graft market during the forecast period. Preference for frozen skin graft increases in this application as it enables the cells to grow with wound dressing preventing occurrence of infections during healing process.

Frozen Skin Graft Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the frozen skin graft market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of infections that cause necrosis of the skin is another reason driving the growth of the frozen skin graft market. However, easy availability of acellular dermal matrix that can be stored at room temperature is a big threat to the frozen skin grafts market. The abundant availability of acellular dermal matrix as a substitute for frozen skin grafts may hinder the market growth slightly.

Frozen Skin Graft Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global frozen skin graft market can be segmented on the basis of graft thickness, application, end users and geography.

Based on graft thickness, the global frozen skin graft market is segmented into:

Split-thickness

Full-thickness

Based on application, the global frozen skin graft market is segmented into:

Extensive wounds

Burns

Skin loss due to infection

Skin cancers

Others

Based on end users, the global frozen skin graft market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Burn Centers

Specialty Clinics

Trauma Centers

Frozen Skin Graft Market: Overview

The global frozen skin graft is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Frozen skin graft products will witness tough competition from players that offer acellular dermal matrix that can be maintained at room temperatures and are potential substitutes for frozen skin grafts that may hinder the market growth slightly. Frozen skin grafts can be broadly classified based on the thickness of the graft into split-thickness and full thickness grafts. Frozen skin grafts have a number of applications that include diabetic foot ulcers, wounds, burns, breast reconstruction and others similar applications.

Frozen Skin Graft Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global frozen skin graft market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global frozen skin graft market owing to technological advancements, awareness amongst general public, increasing healthcare spending and substantial reimbursements. The frozen skin graft market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increased R&D spending and advancements in technology.

Frozen Skin Graft Market: Key Players

The global market for frozen skin graft is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global frozen skin graft market are Organogenesis Inc., Tissue Regenix Group Plc, and AlloSource, among others.

