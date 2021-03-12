Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2018-2028

Key players and manufacturers in electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy market are taking immense efforts in developing advanced minimally invasive technology for the purpose of catering to early diagnosis as well as treatment of the lung cancer.

Pulmonary physicians are likely to drive the demand for electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy owing to increasing demand from patients for treatments at curable stages.

Disposables type working channels component is likely to gain significant traction in electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy market owing to easy process of passing the diagnostic instruments like biopsy foreceps, aspirating needles and brushes. Rapidly increasing number of pathologies will further drive the demand for disposables type working channels component, thereby positively impacting the growth of electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy market.

Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Market: Segmentation

To gain a bird’s eye view and a better understanding of the future market equity, the global electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy market report is segmented based on clinical indication, loading mechanism, end user, and region.

Based on indication, the global electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy market is divided into the following:

Therapeutic Tumors Cardiovascular Infectious Diseases Others

Diagnostic

Based on component, the global electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy market is divided into the following:

Software

Hardware

Disposables Working Channels Guide Catheters

Others

Based on end user, the global electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Market: Overview

The global market for electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy is consolidated with a few large players dominating the scene. Market trends include technological and product development strategies such as advancements in resolution, 3D mapping, and others, which are generating high market demand. Some of the established brands of electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy are Veran Medical Technologies, Body Vision Medical, Medtronic plc, Body Vision Medical LTD., and others. Veran, with its SPiN Thoracic Navigation System, and Medtronic, with its superDimension ENB system, account for a major share of the market.

There is a high premium being charged by competitors, owing to its consolidated structure. However, the competition exists only on distribution and functionality aspects, with price being unaffected. Thus, competitors are taking care not to harm revenue potential of the global electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy market.

Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Market: Regional Wise Outlook

The global electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy market is classified into regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy market, owing to the concentration of key market players, large purchasing power, consolidation of large healthcare players, and large healthcare expenditure amounting to 16% of GDP in 2016. The excellent reimbursement for lung biopsy in the U.S. is a strong driver of the market, which ranges from USD 1,052.63 for biopsy, pleura, and percutaneous needles to USD 3,073.86 for thoracoscopy with pleura. The approval of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for screening for lung cancer is expected to drive large market adoption.

Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Market: Key Players

Technological advancements and market position are the most attractive strategies which can yield a premium. Players are focusing on distribution efficiency by partnering with large hospitals and payers, which can yield dividend, owing to faster adoption and lower marketing costs. Thus, captive distribution channels are playing a large part for established players. The barriers for entry are high, owing to the capital and resource intensity of the market.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada) Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX) Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Market

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe) Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand) Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Market

Japan Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Market

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA) Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Market

