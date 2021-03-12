Veterinary Wound Sprays Market Insights with Key Company Profiles – Forecast to 2028

The veterinary wound spray market is expected to witness significant growth on the back of growing pet ownerships coupled with increasing pet wounds across the globe. The demand for veterinary wound spray is likely to grow in the emerging economies owing to rising pet ownerships. For instance, according to IIPTF (India International Pet Trade Fair) around 600,000 pets are adopted in India annually. In addition, the veterinary wound spray market continues to remain influenced with a combination of industry-specific and macroeconomic aspects such as economic stability, GDP per capita and growing purchasing power parity across nations.

Veterinary Wound Sprays Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global veterinary wound sprays market can be segmented on the basis of product type, animal type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on product type, the global veterinary wound sprays market is segmented as:

Wetting Agents

Antiseptics

Moisturizers

Others

Based on animal type, the global veterinary wound sprays market is segmented as:

Canine

Feline

Bovine

Craps

Poultry

Equine

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global veterinary wound sprays market is segmented as:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Pharmacies

E-commerce

Veterinary Wound Sprays Market: Overview

The veterinary wound sprays is expected to show exponential growth over the forecast period owing to increasing pet adoption throughout the globe. According to the American Hospital Association, 80% of pet owners treat their pets as a member of the family, which has increased the overall spending on veterinary care. By product type, the antiseptic segment is expected to gain maximum market share in the global veterinary wound sprays market as veterinary doctors mostly prescribe antiseptic sprays to treat open wounds. By animal type, canine and feline segment collectively are expected to gain maximum market share in the veterinary wound spray market. Among all the end users, e-commerce is the fast-growing segment in the global veterinary wound sprays market owing to the increased adoption of online shopping.

Veterinary Wound Sprays Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global veterinary wound sprays market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to gain maximum market share in terms of revenue owing to increased veterinary care spending. North America is followed by Western Europe and Latin America due to increased pet adoption in these regions. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at faster rate than the other regions due to rising pet adoption. Middle East and Africa is expected show delayed growth due to lack of availability of veterinary doctors in the region.

Veterinary Wound Sprays Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global veterinary wound sprays market are Innovacyn, Inc., Fauna Care LLC, EquiSilver LLC, Biomir Venture LLP, Zoetis, Inc, Vetoquinol, Virbac, Neogen Corporation, Bayer AG, etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

