Tocopherol Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2029

Introduction

Compounds showcasing vitamin E activity and having saturated isoprenoid side chains are known as tocopherol. Tocopherols are organic chemical compounds with natural availability. With widespread acceptance from the regulatory authorities, tocopherol has become the primary source of vitamin E in animals and humans alike. For instance, the US Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) is 15 mg/day for adults. Among product types, the alpha tocopherol are much more prominent due to its large scale availability.

Tocopherol Market Dynamics

With the rising health concern and awareness of essential ingredients and minimal side effects of the same, the market for tocopherol is witnessing a higher growth. Having natural occurrences, it comprises of a significant proportion in the human diet and hence, vitamin E deficiency is rare. However, in cases with vitamin E deficiency, the low cost of tocopherol supplements act as a driving factor for the growth of the market. Rising concern over animal health is creating a demand for tocopherol as it eliminates the risk of malnutrition and protects them from pathogen.

One of the factors restricting the growth of tocopherol market is the prevalence of well – publicized studies stating negligible or negative effects of heavy intake of vitamin E supplements. This has caused a sudden plunge in the consumption of vitamin E, hence causing a dip in the sales of tocopherol as well.

The rising prominence of tocotrienols, another class of compounds under the vitamin E family, can be considered to be the primary threat to the tocopherol market. With health benefits such as improved markers of heart disease, benefit over diabetes in animal models as well as human studies, among others, give tocotrienols a competitive edge over tocopherol. However, while the tocotrienols being much prominent in the research fraternity and accounting for a lesser proportion in the global vitamin E market, it is not expected to act as an obstacle to the tocopherol market in the short term forecast period but can act as a potential threat in the second half of the forecast period.

In order to enhance their geographical reach, the manufacturers are noted to upgrade their manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, some manufacturers are also witnessed to enter Joint Ventures in an attempt to strengthen their supply chain footprint, enable locally produced tocopherol and reduce competition leading to the consolidation in the market.

Tocopherol Market Segmentation

The global tocopherol market can be segmented on the basis of product type, source, form, purity and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global tocopherol market can be segmented into:

Alpha – Tocopherol

Beta – Tocopherol

Gamma – Tocopherol

Delta – Tocopherol

Mixed Tocopherol

On the basis of source, the global tocopherol market can be segmented into:

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Corn Oil

Sunflower Oil

Others

On the basis of form, the global tocopherol market can be segmented into:

Powder

Liquid or Oil

On the basis of purity, the global tocopherol market can be segmented into:

< 30% Tocopherol

30 – 50% Tocopherol

50 – 70% Tocopherol

70 – 90% Tocopherol

>90% Tocopherol

On the basis of end use, the global tocopherol market can be segmented into:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplement

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Tocopherol Market: Regional Outlook

On a regional front, the tocopherol market is segmented in seven prominent regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the consumption of alpha – tocopherol is noted to be higher in the Europe region whereas the consumption of gamma – tocopherol is estimated to be on a higher side in the countries of North America. The overall consumption of tocopherol is estimated to remain on a higher side in North America followed by the countries of Europe. The countries of Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness an above average growth rate over the forecast period. Regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to contribute a significant proportion in the global market.

Tocopherol Market Key Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global tocopherol market identified across the value chain include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fairchem Speciality Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avanscure Lifesciences Private Limited, Organic Technologies, among others.

