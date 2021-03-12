Methylisothiazolinone Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2019 to 2029 | Sharon laboratories, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Promchem, Spectrum Chemical

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Methylisothiazolinone Market: Introduction

Methylisothiazolinone or MIT/MI falls under the group of isothiazolinones, which is a heterocyclic compound. Methylisothiazolinone is actively used as a very strong synthetic biocide and preservative. Methylisothiazolinone is also used as a raw material to make pesticides, and also used in multiple industrial application as it is used to control bacteria, fungi, and algae formation in paper/pulp mills, cooling water systems, and also finds applications in adhesives, coatings, fuels, metals working fluids, paints and other specialty industrial products as a preservative. Methylisothiazolinone is avidly used in personal care, cosmetic products for its preservative, anti-microbial properties. Methylisothiazolinone market comprises of applications such as cosmetic products, anti-microbial products, and a wide range of industrial applications. Methylisothiazolinone holds to be a toxic material and has cytotoxic nature and is harmful for human skin.

Methylisothiazolinone Market: Dynamics

Rising numbers of the global population come with an increase in personal care products. Personal care products such as hand wash, shampoos among others are used for maintaining personal hygiene, make-up, skincare, and healthcare. Methylisothiazolinone is an effective preservative and is used in many personal care products. The personal care industry is expected to drive the methylisothiazolinone market at a steady rate in the developing regions. Methylisothiazolinone is used in cosmetics and baby care products, being a relatively economically feasible alternative for a preservative in cosmetics and baby care products is likely to continue the demand for methylisothiazolinone as a raw material in the growing cosmetics industry. However, methylisothiazolinone has been reported to cause allergic contact dermatitis. Methylisothiazolinone allergy was an epidemic in developed regions, numerous countries have expressed against the usage of methylisothiazolinone in personal care, baby care, and cosmetics products which are expected to decelerate the methylisothiazolinone market in developed regions.

Multiple personal care industries have started promoting the use of natural products in cosmetics, which is expected to decrease the methylisothiazolinone market over the forecast period. Methylisothiazolinone market is expected to grow at a steady rate in developing regions for being an economically feasible preservative and relatively easy synthesis. Moreover a lot of green alternatives are available which can be used as a preservative and anti-microbial chemical in the market, this is expected to decrease the methylisothiazolinone market. Recent years have witnessed an increase in the use of water-based paints. The water-soluble paints market is driven by the growing automotive sector and use in infrastructure, construction and building sectors resulting in an increase in demand for methylisothiazolinone. Water-based paints which contain a higher proportion of preservatives where methylisothiazolinone is extensively used in a higher proportion.

Methylisothiazolinone Market: Segmentation

The Global Market of methylisothiazolinone can be segmented by: Form

Liquid

Powder

The Global Market of methylisothiazolinone can be segmented by: Application

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Analytical Reagents

Preservatives

Coating Intermediates

The Global Market of methylisothiazolinone can be segmented by: End Use

Paints & Coating

Personal Care

Drug & Pharmaceutical Industry

Paper Industry

Others

Methylisothiazolinone Market: Regional Outlook

Regions such as Asia-Pacific. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to be central positive regions for the methylisothiazolinone market, as methylisothiazolinone is relatively an economical options. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness an increase in automotive, building and construction sector over the forecast period which is expected to drive the methylisothiazolinone market over the forecast period. Contributing to the methylisothiazolinone market the growing personal care industry in the Asia-Pacific countries such as India, China, Malaysia among others are anticipated to witness a steady methylisothiazolinone market.

Methylisothiazolinone market falls under the segment of a toxic compound, many developed regions such as North America and Europe have been reluctant in the use of methylisothiazolinone in personal care products, cosmetic products among others. From 2003-2015 methylisothiazolinone was reported to cause allergic reactions on skin, and was an epidemic in North America and Europe. Methylisothiazolinone market is expected to decelerate in developed countries such as U.S., Canada, Germany, and Spain among others. Developed regions are constantly looking for better, improved and green alternatives to replace methylisothiazolinone as a preservative. However methylisothiazolinone is still preferred as a raw materials for many applications. However some countries such as Canada, China, South Korea and Turkey are likely to follow the European footsteps of strict regulations against methylisothiazolinone in cosmetic & personal care products.

Numerous manufacturers are looking for a greener & economical alternative of methylisothiazolinone as a preservative without its cytotoxic properties, this is expected to gradually decline the methylisothiazolinone market in the future.

Methylisothiazolinone Market: Key participants

Sharon laboratories, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Promchem, Spectrum Chemical, Leap Labchem, Guangzhou ZEAL FUN Cosmetic Co., Ltd., among others.

