Talc Market : Powder Form Talc to surpass valuation US $ 510 Mn by 2029 end | Imerys S.A., Minerals Technologies

Efficacy to offer stain free paint finish and advanced optical properties will increase talc’s uptake within paints & coatings industry which is projected to account for over one fourth of the market share by the end of 2029. Talc’s weather resistivity coupled with its excellent barrier properties makes it an ideal pigment, filler and extender in paints & coatings. Furthermore, talc is an excellent reinforcing filler in engineering thermoplastics used for automotive parts. The shift towards lightweight automotive parts will assist the market to grow at a rate of ~3% throughout the assessment period (2019-2029).

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4479

Key Takeaways of Talc Market:

Chemically inert and soft to the touch, talc will remain an ideal ingredient in cosmetics and an ideal carrier for perfumes.

Increased consumption of talc as an anti-blocking agent in polyethylene is set to propel demand for talc during the forecast period.

Ceramics industry will continue to dominate the demand pie among other end use industries and is forecast to account for over one fourth of the revenue share by 2029

Based on its form, powder form talc is projected to maintain its supremacy in the market and is projected surpass market valuation over US $ 510 Mn by the end of 2029

Talc carbonate is set to register an upward growth rate among deposit types and is anticipated to create absolute $ opportunities of ~ US$224 Mn by the end of forecast period.

In terms of revenue, East Asia will continue to remain a frontrunner in the global talc market throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of ~4%

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4479

“Efficacy to restore mechanical properties of recycled plastics and its ability to be an ideal nucleating agent in biopolymers will amplify the demand for talc, during the forecast period”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Acquisitions to Remain Market Hallmark

Talc market is partially consolidated in nature in which Imerys S.A., Minerals Technologies, and Mondo Minerals have accounted for over one third of the market in 2018. To leverage the immense potential, the market has experienced new entrants during the historical period (2014 – 2018).

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4479

Prominent companies have been involved in acquisitions and expansion of their global distribution network to strengthen their position in the market.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com