Griffin Orthodontics Offers Orthodontics for Adults

West Allis, Wisconsin, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Griffin Orthodontics is pleased to announce they provide orthodontic services designed for adults. Although many people associate braces with teenagers, a growing number of adults are seeking treatment for a straighter, more beautiful smile.

Adults can often experience problems with their teeth that can be fixed through orthodontic treatment. These issues include overcrowding, gaps, under and overbites, cross bites, open bites and a misplaced midline. To ensure all adults can get the beautiful smile they deserve, the professional team at Griffin Orthodontics offers a number of treatments that will help achieve the desired results. While traditional metal braces are still an option, there are now newer treatments available, such as Invisalign and Radiance Plus clear braces. Other treatments are used to correct specific conditions, such as the Forsus Fatigue Resistance Device to correct moderate overbites.

Griffin Orthodontics meets with each patient and conducts an overview of their dental health to determine which type of treatment best meets their needs. They also work with adults to find the most affordable option to ensure they can flash their smile with pride.

Anyone interested in learning about the orthodontic services for adults can find out more by visiting the Griffin Orthodontics website or by calling 1-414-328-0704.

About Griffin Orthodontics: Griffin Orthodontics is a full-service orthodontist that provides treatment to patients of all ages to give them a healthy, beautiful smile. They offer a variety of treatments, including traditional metal braces, Invisalign, Forsus and Radiance Plus. They take great pride in offering the effective treatments their patients need to correct issues with the overall look of their smile.

Company: Griffin Orthodontics

Address: 11327 W. Lincoln Ave

City: West Allis

State: WI

Zip code: 53227

Telephone number: 1-414-328-0704