CYNTHIA NIXON GIVES SUPPORT TO DISADVANTAGED FAMILIES IN NEED OF TECHNOLOGICAL TOOLS TO ENSURE THEIR CHILDREN’S ACADEMIC SUCCESS

New York, USA, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — Today, the National Urban Technology Center, Inc. (Urban Tech) announced that film and broadway actress CYNTHIA NIXON would present at Urban Tech’s 25th Anniversary Virtual Benefits on April 8, 2021. The event will stream live on multiple platforms, including YouTube and Zoom, from 5:30 – 7:00 pm EST and benefit disadvantaged families in need of the necessary technological tools to ensure their children’s academic success during the pandemic.

CYNTHIA NIXON (“Sex and the City”) will present the 2021 Corporate Leadership Award to honoree Bruce Mosler, Chairman of Global Brokerage at Cushman & Wakefield, Inc.

The evening is hosted by fellow actors Annette Bening, Ted Danson, and Hill Harper, with Vanessa Williams, Edward Norton, Romeo Miller, Jason Mraz, and more.

The 25th Anniversary Virtual Benefit will also include a virtual reception, online auction, and inspiring program.

Funds raised through the event will launch the Parents Care Program© (PCP), a bold new program created by Urban Tech to provide a “smart” classroom in every child’s home to assure that no one is left out when schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each classroom includes:

1. Hardware, software, Wi-Fi, and technical support to students and parents to assure effective online operations and equality of access;

2. Parent education to work collaboratively with teachers at home to meet educational requirements of students;

3. Building the necessary social and emotional skills through Urban Tech’s programs for youth and assure readiness and resilience of parents to sustain this new role;

4. Providing job training of parents in education technology while supporting their children at home during the pandemic and;

For more information about the event and to support the Parents Care Program(c), visit urbantechbenefit.org.

About The National Urban Technology Center Inc.:

The National Urban Technology Center, Inc. (Urban Tech) is a not-for-profit educational corporation founded in 1995 by former IBM executive Pat Bransford to build innovative technology training programs and provide academic and financial literacy skills in underserved communities.

Urban Tech is a social enterprise committed to creating solutions for students that:

– Uses technology to enrich students’ learning and prepare for 21st-century jobs

– Engages students in real-life scenarios to promote critical thinking and empathy

– Provides opportunities to improve digital literacy, financial education, and career development

– Invests in schools and provides support for teachers and parents to enrich students’ education

For more than 25 years, Urban Tech has connected students and families to digital literacy, financial literacy, comprehensive health education, and life skills critical to academic and career success. It has built over 500 technology centers in disadvantaged communities across the country to provide access to jobs. Urban Tech is determined to close the divide in low-income communities caused by the pandemic. For more information about Urban Tech, please visit UrbanTech.org.