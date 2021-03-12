Surgical Catheters Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2021 – 2031 | Creganna, Freudenberg Medical, Becton

A surgical catheter is a medical device of thin tube-shaped which is generally used to perform various surgical procedures in order to treat chronic diseases. Surgical catheters are inserted into body cavities and are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Advancements in surgical techniques have led to minimally invasive procedures using surgical catheters that require smaller incisions and usually produce less post-surgical pain, better results, and quicker recoveries. Surgical catheters involve the use of a long, thin flexible tube which is inserted into a large vein. A surgical catheter comprises of an extruded tube generally made of flexible material (including a plastic material). The material is transparent to X-ray radiation. Surgical catheters are used to eradicate the infection in patients suffering with acute peritoneal dialysis.

The increasing geriatric population and rising incidences of diabetes, renal failure, and cardiovascular diseases are driving the growth of the global surgical catheters market. The advancements in the medical field have considerably shifted patient preference from traditional methods to minimally invasive surgeries. Moreover, the rise in a number of minimally invasive surgeries for diagnostic, monitoring, and operational purpose have also boosted the surgical catheters demand. Increase in research and developmental activities with high investments in the healthcare industry is further offering new opportunities. However, the dearth of skilled healthcare physicians might hamper the growth of the global surgical catheters market. Surgeons are occasionally faced with challenging postoperative technical problems that can be considered very discomforting or painful by the patient. This might reduce the demand and deter the growth of surgical catheters market. Furthermore, the high cost associated with the surgeries can also hamper the market growth of surgical catheters market. Cost reduction in most products is a highlight for healthcare industry encouraging other new competitors. Reimbursements for surgical procedure carried by a surgical catheter is present in most developed countries, also shifting the scenario to emerging countries with blooming healthcare facilities.

The global market for renal drugs is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global surgical catheters market is segmented into:

Urinary Catheter

Gastrointestinal Catheters

Dialysis Catheters

Intermediate Catheters

Angiographic Catheters

Based on application, the global surgical catheters market is segmented into:

Neurovascular

Infectious Diseases

Oncology and Pain Management

Cardiology

Angiography

Others

Based on the end user, the global surgical catheters market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Others

The global surgical catheters market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rise in demand for cardiac surgeries. Based on the end user, the surgical catheters market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. Amongst all the end users of surgical catheters market, hospitals segment is expected to hold maximum market share in the global surgical catheters market.

North America surgical catheters market holds the major share in the global surgical catheters market due to quick access to healthcare facilities, high disease awareness levels, and rapid technological advancements in this region. Increasing penetration rates of surgical catheters in the emerging markets, improving healthcare infrastructure and growing number of medical practitioners is expected to enable robust industry growth in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the rising patient awareness coupled with growing disposable income will further stimulate the market growth of the global surgical catheters market. However, Latin America surgical catheters market and the Middle East and Africa surgical catheters market are expected to show a slower growth compared to other regions.

The key players present in the global surgical catheters market are Creganna, Freudenberg Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, Smiths Group plc (Smiths Medical), Cook Medical, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, and others. The emerging surgical catheters market players of the developing regions are following all organic and inorganic strategies in order to increase their geographic presence in the global surgical catheters market. This will further provide them in gaining maximum market share in the global surgical catheters market.

