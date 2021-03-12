Herbal Drugs Market – Survey On Product Awareness 2031 | Himalaya Drug Company, Arkopharman, Blackmores Limited

Herbal Drugs are the medicines which are derived from the plant extract, roots, leaves or flowers. Herbal drugs are basically are a type of dietary supplements. The culture of herbal drugs is very ancient and it comes from Chinese tradition. Doctor recommend the patients to consume herbal drugs to improve and maintain their health. Herbal drugs are over the counter drugs, hence do not require any prescription from the physician. Herbal drugs do not include in chemical ingredients, therefore, herbal drugs require fewer regulations for approval. But some herbal drug can harm a particular group of patients. Herbal drugs are available in various form including tablets, capsule, powder, syrup, and extract. Herbal drugs are used for the treatment of various disorders such as respiratory, orthopedic, cardiovascular and digestive.

Herbal Drugs Market: Drivers and Restraints

Herbal drugs have negligible side effects, therefore the severe side effect of allopathic medicines are rising the demand for herbal drugs market. Due to this number of ayurvedic companies are focusing to manufacture and launch the herbal drug. Moreover, the high adoption of Ayurveda in Asia-pacific countries such as India and China will propel the growth of herbal drugs market. Additionally, the rising number of retail pharmacies focusing towards the sale and promotion of herbal products will also boost the revenue growth of the herbal drugs market. The manufacturing of herbal drugs is a costly process, therefore herbal drug available in the market have a high cost which is responsible for the sluggish growth of the herbal drugs market. Also, the treatment time by herbal drugs is much greater than allopathic medicines which gain deter the growth of herbal drugs market.

Herbal Drugs Market: Segmentation

The global herbal drugs market is classified on the basis of form, source, indication, distribution channel and region.

Based on form herbal drugs market is segmented into following:

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Syrup

Extracts

Based on source herbal drugs market is segmented into following:

Roots

Barks

Leaves

Fruits

Flowers

Based on indication herbal drugs market is segmented into following:

Cardiovascular Disorders

Digestive Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Orthopedic Disorders

Others

Based on distribution channel herbal drugs market is segmented into following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Herbal Drugs Market: Overview

The rising number of chronic disorder among the people is the primary factor behind the robust growth of the herbal drugs market. By form type, the tablet segment will dominate the herbal drugs market in term of value which is then followed by capsules. This is due to high preference consumer to toward the tablets and capsules. Herbal drugs are more often used for the treatment of digestive disorders, hence this segment will gain the maximum traction for herbal drugs market by indication. Among all end user, retail pharmacies segment will gain the maximum revenue share of herbal drugs market due to rising number retail pharmacies focusing toward the sale of herbal products.

Herbal Drugs Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Herbal Drugs are Himalaya Drug Company, Arkopharman, Blackmores Limited , Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd.., Madaus GmbH, Tsumura & Co., Ricola AG, Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd, Hamdard Laboratories, Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company, Dabur, Baidyanath Group, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., China Herbs Company (U.S.), Nutraceutical International Corporation, Syndy Pharma, Surya Herbal Ltd., and others.

