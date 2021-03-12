Fractional Flow Reserve Market Worth $1,081.8 million – North America Shows Impressive Growth in FFR Industry

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — The major activities in estimating the current market size for Fractional Flow Reserve Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information about the market, peer markets, and the parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

Fractional flow reserve is a measurement for the evaluation of the functional significance of stenosis in the epicardial coronary artery. Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is calculated by using the distal coronary pressure of the stenosis divided by the aortic pressure during maximal hyperemia. FFR is considered as a gold standard to assess whether particular stenosis is responsible for inducible ischemia.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Fractional Flow Reserve Market by Technology (Invasive Monitoring, Non-invasive Monitoring), Invasive Monitoring Product (Pressure Guidewires, FFR Measurement Systems), Application, and Region – Global Forecast”, is projected to reach USD 1,081.8 million by 2024 from USD 516 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Driver: Rising geriatric population and the subsequent growth in the prevalence of CVD;

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the geriatric population across the globe. According to the UN World Population Ageing Report 2017, the global geriatric population (aged 60 years and above) is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050 from 962 million in 2017.

As this population segment is highly susceptible to CVD and other target diseases, the demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment options is expected to increase in the coming years. Changing lifestyle, smoking, hypertension, high blood cholesterol levels, physical inactivity, high BMI, and high blood sugar levels are the leading risk factors for heart disease and stroke. With the rising prevalence of CVD, the number of related diagnostic and treatment procedures is expected to increase significantly across the globe in the coming years. In this scenario, the demand for fractional flow reserve is likely to increase as it provides various benefits, such as assessing if the stenosis is required, which in turn helps in avoiding surgeries (in cases where stenosis is not needed).

Opportunity: Growth potential in emerging economies;

Emerging countries such as India and China are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for players operating in the FFR Market. More than half of the world’s population resides in India and China, owing to which, these countries are home to a large target patient base. Rapid economic growth and increasing disposable incomes in emerging markets are encouraging patients in these countries to spend on quality healthcare services, thereby helping players in the fractional flow reserve market to expand their presence in these emerging markets. Furthermore, regulatory policies in Asia are considered to be more adaptive and business-friendly due to the presence of less-stringent regulations and data requirements.

North America dominated the fractional flow reserve market in 2018. The large share of the North American FFR Market can primarily be attributed to the high healthcare spending in the region, rising prevalence of CVD and lifestyle diseases, growth in the geriatric population, large number of ongoing research activities and product launches, availability of reimbursements, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.

The key players in the fractional flow reserve market are Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), ACIST Medical Systems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Opsens, Inc. (Canada), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CathWorks (Israel), and Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (Netherlands).