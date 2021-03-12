Generator Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2030

Uninterrupted power supply, supported by efficient power back-up, is crucial across sectors such as industrial, residential, and commercial. Erratic supply of power, especially in underdeveloped and developing regions of the world, is the main driver for high demand for generators. Despite growing environmental concerns about the usage of diesel across the world, demand from the industrial sector is expected to be over 30% over the coming years. Fact.MR has also observed that bigger players leveraging their business expertise to provide seamless power supply for a wide array of operations undertaken by business corporations and enterprises.

Overall, the global generator market is set to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% through 2030, as per Fact.MR analysis.

Key Takeaways from Global Generator Market Report

In terms of revenue, North America is forecasted to account for one-third of overall global demand by 2030. Rapid development of commercial establishments and industries aiming to increase productivity is boosting adoption.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain the fastest-growing market in terms of value, due to unstable power supply in many areas of the region.

Among the fuel types, demand for diesel generators will remain strong, accounting for 3 out of every 4 generators sold worldwide.

Due to high industrial demand for generators, the largest size of above 1000 kVA will be most sought-after across regions.

Both, stationary and portable generators will witness more or less the same sales, when calculated by value.

The industrial sector will continue to be the main end user of generators through 2030.

With easing of restrictions that were brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, industrial activity has picked up, and, as such, the global generator market is slated to get back to its normal growth trajectory over the coming months.

“Demand for generators will be substantial for use in the industrial sector, allowing the market to expand around 1.7X over the next ten years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

High Investment Required & Regulatory Policies to Impact Consumption

As technology progresses at a fast pace, generators are becoming more and more advanced; though investment required for most high-power generators remains high. Environmental concerns have prompted many governments to push for the use of machinery that utilises renewable energy resources, aligned with the laid regulatory frameworks on industrial operations. These factors can potentially be major barriers in the adoption of generators in the future.

Market Competition

Some of the main competitors tracked and analysed by Fact.MR in the global generator market are Yamaha Motor Corporation, SDMO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, General Electric Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Cooper Corporation, and AKSA Power Generation.

