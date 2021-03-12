Deodorants Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022 | Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

The “Deodorants Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Review 2017 to 2022” research report presents comprehensive insights into the various dynamics of the deodorants markets and factors influencing its future growth trajectories. The study evaluates various trends and notable opportunities expected to change the future trajectories of the deodorants market. It offers evidence-based insights into prevailing prospects and emerging avenues. The report offers historic data on the deodorant market during 2012 – 2017 and year-over-year growth estimations through 2022. The insights and assessment of the global deodorants market are covered in 12 chapters. All share, size, and volume figures in the report are represented in US$ Mn.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The first chapter of the deodorants market report offers and a broad assessment of prospects and evaluates the role of various factors on the current outlook of the market. The impact analysis of key dynamic are provided and future growth trajectories are portrayed.

Chapter 2 – Overview

The second chapter defines the deodorants market and assesses its scope to enable in-depth analysis of key dynamics. Key elements of dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and trends are offered in the analyses and their impact on driving the sales of deodorants in various regions is analyzed in this section. The report also offers industry chain analysis by assessing supply chain analysis, average pricing analysis, and strategies adopted by players in raw materials sourcing of deodorants. It also offers intensity map that analyzes the presence of key participants in the deodorants market.

Chapter 3 – Product-wise Analysis of Deodorants Market

This chapter assesses the revenue size, market share, and year-over-year growth of various product types in various regions. Key product types of deodorants analyzed in this are stick, spray, and roll-on. There is also ‘others’ category with the aim to make the segmental analysis exhaustive.

Chapter 4 – Deodorants Market Analysis based on Distribution Channel

The fourth chapter takes a closer look at various distribution channels for deodorants. The report zeroes in on their market share and revenue size and also makes a year-over-year growth comparisons. Some of the popular channels of deodorants are supermarkets, online sales, hypermarkets, and specialized cosmetic stores.

Chapter 5 – Global Deodorants Market Regional Analysis and Estimations

This section presents insights into the shares, revenue size, and CAGRs of various regional markets for deodorants during the forecast period. The study also identifies potentially lucrative regions and the countries with promising avenues. Key regional analyzed in the report are Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Latin America, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 6 – North America Deodorants Market Analysis

This section presents revenue contributed by various countries of North America and further analyzes market shares with respect to different product types of deodorants and on the basis of distribution channels. The U.S. and Canada are the key countries whose prospects are analyzed here.

Chapter 7 – Latin America Deodorants Market Assessment and Forecasts

In this section, the report evaluates the prospects of the Latin America market for deodorants based on revenue and market shares of various countries. Key countries whose dynamics are analyzed here Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

Chapter 8 – Europe Deodorants Market Assessment and Forecasts

This chapter presents a detailed assessment of the Europe market for deodorants and takes a closer look at the prospects in its various economies. Key countries are the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Nordics.

Chapter 9 – Japan Deodorants Market Analysis

This chapter analyzes demand dynamics of deodorants in Japan and offers granular assessment of this regional market.

Chapter 10 – Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Assessment and Forecasts

This section presents revenue share, market size, and prospects of various product types and distribution channels for deodorants in various economies of Asia Pacific. Key countries are China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 11 – MEA Deodorants Market Analysis and Forecasts

This section presents market sizing, forecasts, and detailed assessment of various countries of the Middle East and Africa. Key country markets analyzed here are GCC, South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel.

Chapter 12 – Company Overview and Financials

This section offers a detailed company profiling and overview of their products in the deodorant market. Companies profiled in the report are Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Adidas AG, Lion Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, and Unilever PLC.

