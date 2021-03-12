Heating Equipment Market Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Heating Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 48.58 billion by 2025. Heating Equipment is used to ensure comfort in winter or colder climates by using thermal energy within office or home. Exclusively used heating system comprises active solar heating, electric resistance heating, furnaces and boilers, wood and pellet heating, radiant heating, and portable heating. The Heating Equipment Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing infrastructure in emerging countries, steady economic growth and rapid urbanization, and expansion of commercial sector are documented as the major factors estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. Heating Equipment Market is segmented based on product type, end user, and region.

Request a Sample Copy of Heating Equipment Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/heating-equipment-market/request-sample

Global Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Heat pumps

Furnaces

Boilers

Unitary heaters

Others

Heat pumps sector may account for the substantial market share of Heating Equipment and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. It is a two-way air conditioner that helps to extract heat from cold outdoors with use of dischargers and electrical system. The sector is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in future.

Global Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The industrial sector may account for the substantial market share of Heating Equipment and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. This may be because of growing demand for heating equipment’s in manufacturing plants, roads, food processing plants, and bus stations. In addition, the residential sector is estimated to lead the overall market in future.

The key players of Heating Equipment industry are United Technologies, Daikin Industries, Robert Bosch, Ingersoll-Rand, Lennox International, Johnson Controls, Will &Hahnenstein, LG Electronics, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric, and Emerson. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Access Heating Equipment Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/heating-equipment-market

Globally, Europe accounted for the substantial market share of Heating Equipment in 2016 and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be government initiatives and policies to reduce energy consumption and rising use of enhanced technology.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise rapidly developing automotive industries and construction sector. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Heating Equipment in this region.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com