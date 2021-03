Wire Containers Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2026

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Wire Containers Market: Overview

Wire containers are used for storing and transporting products from one place to another with the help of casters. Wire containers are made from steel mesh wires by the welding process. Wire containers are light in weight and foldable due to which they can be conveyed anywhere with limited resources. Wire containers have a high capacity to hold & transport goods. Steel has mainly been used in the construction of wire containers due to its high durability and fabrication quality. Wire containers find applications in household, retail, and industrial use. Wire containers differ on the basis of size, capacity, and gauge of the material. The end-user uses wire containers for the sorting, distribution, and organization of goods. In the modern era of fast-paced industrialization, wire containers get high importance for transportation, storage, & sorting processes.

Global Wire Containers Market: Dynamics

The demand for wire containers has increased due to the growth of end-user industry and declined use of alternative container systems. Wire containers are cost effective and durable in nature as compared to other rigid plastic containers. The wire containers market in the household and industrial segment is expected to witness a rise during the forecast period. In the household segment, wire containers find application for furniture trolleys. Wire containers are used in the fresh produce industry due to their mesh design which helps keep products in the suitable environment. Wire containers are also becoming popular due to their ease of folding and conveying as compared to plastic or wooden containers. Wire containers can be repaired easily and have a better resell price which is attracting the consumers towards the use of wire containers. The supermarket wire containers or baskets are projected to show high growth during the forecast period.

The wire containers market is segmented on the basis of the size of containers, the capacity of containers and end-user industry as follows:

On the basis of sizes (length, breadth, & height with standard sizes), the wire containers market is segmented into:

Junior – 20” x 32” x 22”

Medium – 32” x 40” x 34”

Senior – 40” x 48” x 36”

Large – 40” x 48” x 42”

On the basis of capacity, the wire containers market is segmented into:

Up to 250 kg

250 KG – 500 Kg

Above 500 kg

On the basis of end-user industry, the wire containers market is segmented into:

Electric & Electronics Industry

Retail Stores

Textile

Chemical & Fertilizers

Household

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Logistics & Transportation

Other Industrial

Global Wire Containers Market: Geographical Outlook

The global wire containers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The wire containers market depends upon industrial growth and adoption of manufacturing handling systems. The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer for wire containers and will be top-ranked by the end of the forecast period. As the emerging industrial giants, China & India are laying key roles in the growth of wire containers market. Europe is the second largest wire containers market. Germany and France are important consumers in the European wire containers market. In North America, the US has a large capacity for wire containers manufacturers and exporters. In Latin American wire containers market, Brazil, Argentina, & Mexico are expected to create high market opportunities during 2018 – 2028. The growth of logistics & transportation industries is boosting global wire containers market. The Middle Eastern & African markets are projected to show sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Wire Containers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global wire containers market are as follows:

Massey Rack

Vestil Manufacturing Corp.

KW Materials Handling, Inc.

Worldwide Material Handling

Warehouse Rack & Shelf LLC

Marlin Steel Wire Products LLC

Eurowire Containers Ltd

Nashville Wire Products

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on wire containers market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market

Changing wire containers wire containers market dynamics in the industry

In-depth wire containers market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on wire containers market performance

Must-have information for wire containers market players to sustain and enhance their wire containers market footprint

The global wire containers market has been divided into seven regions –