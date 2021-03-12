Laminated Packaging Films Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis : 2018 to 2026

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Laminated Packaging Films Market: An Overview

Laminated packaging films are used to wrap or protect a product or container from environmental damages. The laminated packaging films can be made of plastic, paper, metal or other materials, in which plastic is the mostly used material. The food & beverages industry is the major consumer of laminated packaging films. To give an aesthetical view to the packaged product, most of the end-use industries apply laminated packaging films.

The laminated packaging films help to extend the shelf life of the products by avoiding the influence of external elements to the products. Laminated packaging films act as a barrier from oxygen, water, and odour. The growth of the pharmaceutical and personal care & cosmetics industries is expected to boost the growth of the global laminated packaging films market.

Laminated Packaging Films Market: Dynamics

The demand for laminated packaging films is increasing over the time due to the adoption of high-quality packaging solutions by the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries. These two industries use laminated packaging films in almost all the application of primary packaging. The laminated packaging films manufacturers are focussing on developing high-quality and high barrier films, which will be cost-effective and easy to apply. The stringent regulations on the use of plastic material for laminated packaging films is expected to hamper the growth of the global market. The leading players in the laminated packaging films market of North America and Europe are concentrating on the emerging regions to increase their revenue. The use of laminated packaging films in the manufacturing of bags & pouches is trending among the manufacturers.

Global Laminated Packaging Films Market: Geographical Outlook

The global laminated packaging films market is estimated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to the overall growth in the packaging industry. Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are estimated to be the key players in the global laminated packaging films market. Due to growing industrialization in China & India, the Asia Pacific laminated packaging films market is projected to account high share as compared to the other regions. As the home of large capacity films manufacturers, North America is expected to be the second large market for laminated packaging films. The U.K., Germany, France, and Italy are expected to be the key markets in Western Europe. In Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina are estimated to hold high share during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa laminated packaging films market is projected to witness slow growth during the forecast period.

Global Laminated Packaging Films Market: Segmentation

The global laminated packaging films market is segmented on the basis of thickness, material type, application, and end-use industry.

On the basis of thickness, the global laminated packaging films market is segmented as:

Up to 15 micron

15 to 30 micron

30 to 100 micron

Above 100 micron

On the basis of material type, the global laminated packaging films market is segmented as:

Plastic Biaxial – oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Cast polypropylene (CPP) Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Polypropylene (PP) Biaxial – Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Nylon Others

Paper

Fabric

Metal

Others

On the basis of application, the global laminated packaging films market is segmented as:

Bags & Pouches

Tubes

Cartons

Wraps

Labels

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global laminated packaging films market is segmented as:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Home Care

Health Care

Automotive

Chemical & fertilizers

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Transportation & Logistics

Agricultural

Textile

Others

Global Laminated Packaging Films Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global laminated packaging films market are:

Sealed Air Corporation,

Amcor Limited

Jindal Poly Films

Bemis Company

DuPont Teijin Films

Berry Plastics

Britton Group

Charter Nex Films

S. Smith

Reynolds Group

Wipak Limited

Uflex Limited

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, thickness, material type, application type, and end-user industry.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

